Serial break and enters solved according to OPP

Two people have been charged after a series of multi-jurisdictional break and enters throughout Southwestern Ontario.

Since October 2020, seven businesses in Seaforth, Parkhill, Forest, Lucknow, Hanover, Walkerton and Listowel have been victim of similar break, enters and thefts.

On February 19, 2021, just before 1:00 a.m., a Perth County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officer was investigating a report of a suspect rummaging through unlocked vehicles in the Municipality of North Perth, when a vehicle was observed failing to stop at a stop sign.

A traffic stop was conducted on Main Street West, Listowel, and during the investigation, the officer noticed the vehicle matched the description of a suspect vehicle in the break and enters.

While officers were speaking with the occupants, it was reported that a break and enter at a business on Wallace Avenue North, in Listowel had just occurred.

The suspects had broken a window to gain access.

The driver and passenger, matching surveillance footage, were arrested for the break and enter.

The subsequent investigation confirmed that they were also responsible for the seven previous similar occurrences.

As a result, Alexander CLARK, 33, of Huron East, has been charged with:

Break, Enter a place - With Intent to Commit Indictable Offence

Break, Enter a place - Commit Indictable Offence (seven counts)

Mischief Under $5000 (eight counts)

Theft Under $5000 (seven counts)

Possess Break in Instruments

Also, Nathan NIGH, 30, of Huron East, has been charged with:

Break, Enter a place - With Intent to Commit Indictable Offence

Break, Enter a place - Commit Indictable Offence (six counts)

Mischief Under $5000 (seven counts)

Theft Under $5000 (six counts)

Possess Break in Instruments

The accused parties were released from custody and are scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Stratford at a later date to answer to the charges.

Anyone with information regarding this or any incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or online at www.opp.ca/reporting. Should you wish to remain anonymous you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.P3tips.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.