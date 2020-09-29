SFN's man charged in connection with series of fires at churches

Wesley United Church before Monday's devastating fire

The roof is missing and massive wooden beams are charred after fire gutted the historic Wesley United Church on Saugeen First Nation.

Two other churches also suffered varying degrees of damage - The Church of Jesus Christ on Scotch Settlement Road and Saugeen Fellowship Baptist Church on French Bay Road.

The initial call came in around 1:30 Monday morning with reports that the 135 year old church on Highway 21 was on fire.

While crews were on scene there, the two other calls came in requiring firefighters to respond from Saugeen Shores and South Bruce Peninsula.

A few hours later, the OPP Canine Unit and OPP Emergency Response Team members located and arrested a suspect in a wooded area on Saugeen First Nation.

Grey Bruce OPP have charged 49 year old, Emric THOMPSON from Saugeen First Nation with Arson - Damage to Property and Mischief Over $5,000.

The accused was remanded into custody following a bail hearing in Ontario Court of Justice.

Grey Bruce OPP Crime Unit and Ontario Fire Marshall, are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the fires.

Band council was to have held an emergency meeting Monday night about the situation.

The suspect, Emric Thompson is no stranger to local police.

Back in July Dock News reported that he'd been charged after an incident on SFN.

Here is our report from July 8, 2020 ~

Grey Bruce OPP have charged a Saugeen First Nation man with a number of serious offences after an incident on Sunday, July 5th.

Police were called just before 1pm after a vehicle was spotted driving through the First Nation community in a dangerous and aggressive manner.

The driver was observed by witnesses speeding, running stop signs, and having a complete disregard for the safety of pedestrians and cyclists.

Police say he also displayed some type of knife to several people and threathened them.

Officer spotted him on Highway 21 and attempted to pull him over.

The driver stopped his vehicle, got out and displayed his knife to police before engaging in a verbal exchange.

He then got back into his car, did a U-turn and took off.

Police eventually deployed a tire deflation device as the vehicle continued to head westbound on Highway 21.

In order to avoid the device, the driver entered the ditch, crossed two fence lines and travelled approximately 500 metres across a farmer's planted field, coming to a rest in a swampy wooded area.

Not stopping there, police say he fled on foot with his knife in hand.

Officers say they were able to negotiate with him before he dropped his weapon and allowed himself to be arrested.

Emric THOMPSON, 48 years-of-age, from Saugeen First Nation with the following offences:

Uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm,

Assault with a weapon

Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle

Flight from police

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose,

The accused was released on an Undertaking and is scheduled to appear in Ontario Court of Justice in Walkerton on September 23, 2020.