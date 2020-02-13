Shake up at Georgian Bluffs admin office



Bit of a shake up at the Georgian Bluffs municipal office.

Rick Winters is no longer employed as the township's CAO.

In a news release issued to the media, Georgian Bluffs decided on February 5th at a special council meeting to terminate Winters' employment.

While acknowledging the contributions he's made and wishing him success in the future, Mayor Dwight Burley says there will be no more information released to protect personal privacy.

Winters had been with Georgian Bluffs since 2015.

He, along with Roads Supervisor Dan Wood, had been on paid leave of absence since November with no other details released.

Wood was reportedely to return to work this week.

