Situation Report #122: COVID-19

cjos covid6

Situation Report #122: COVID-19

Grey Bruce Health Unit | Incident Management System                                                                                           July 17, 2020

 

Current Situation:

 

Testing and case counts reported as of 15:30 hrs, July 17, 2020:

 

·       0 new case(s) reported in past 24 hours in Grey Bruce

·       115 cases to date (current cumulative total)

·       0 active case(s)

·       109 recovered cases; 6 cases referred to other health units

·       0 case(s) currently hospitalized

·       0 death(s)

·       28 cases reported in Health Care Workers working in Grey Bruce

·       0 facility in COVID-19 outbreak Reported in Long-Term Care/Retirement Homes

 

Location of COVID-19 Confirmed Cases in Bruce and Grey Counties By Municipality As Of 15:30 hrs, July 17, 2020.

Upper Tier

Municipality

Lab Confirmed Cases*

Evidence of Community Spread

Grey County

Owen Sound*

52

ü

 

Southgate

15

ü

Grey Highlands

6

ü

West Grey

6

ü

Blue Mountains

5

ü

Meaford

4

ü

Georgian Bluffs

2

ü

Hanover

2

ü

Chatsworth

1

ü

 

 

 

Bruce County

Saugeen Shores

5

ü

 

Huron Kinloss

4

ü

Kincardine

4

ü

South Bruce Peninsula

3

ü

Arran Elderslie

3

ü

Brockton*

2

ü

South Bruce

1

ü

Northern Bruce Peninsula

0

ü

 

 

 

Total

 

115

 

* include cases in Long-Term Care/Retirement Home facilities

ü Evidence of Community Spread is based on probable cases, community spread in neighbouring health units, and inability to identify the source of infection of confirmed cases.

 

 

Actions Taken In the Past 24 Hours:

 

  • Media Release International Visitor Failed to Self-Quarantine
  • Resource documents updated to reflect Stage 3
    • FAQ for Wearing Masks and Face Coverings
    • Playgrounds
    • Parents and Families
    • Exhibits and Museums
    • Convention Centres
    • Recovery - Conducting Business Safely
    • Safe Beach Use
  • Receive and review re-opening plans for locations closed due to COVID-19 including inspections, as required
  • GBHU Infectious Disease (ID) Team continue with case and contact management, reporting, and responding to COVID-19 related calls. Contact tracing exceeds provincial targets with 100% of all cases contacted within 24 hours
  • GBHU Team continue to ensure essential public health activities not related to COVID-19

 

Media Relations

Please connect with Media Coordinator, Drew Ferguson, at D.Ferguson@publichealthgreybruce.on.ca 519-376-9420 or 1-800-263-3456 ext. 1269

 

 

 

Dr. Ian Arra,  MD MSc FRCPC ACPM ABPM

 

Medical Officer of Health and Chief Executive Officer

Grey Bruce Health Unit

101 17th Street East

Owen Sound ON  N4K 0A5

Phone:  (519)376-9420,  Ext. 1241  Fax: (519)376-0605

I.Arra@publichealthgreybruce.on.ca

www.publichealthgreybruce.on.ca

