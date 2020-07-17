Situation Report #122: COVID-19

The Grey Bruce Health Unit has been advised of a local incident of an international visitor who failed to self-quarantine upon arrival in Canada. The individual arrived in Canada July 14, and failed to isolate for 14 days, as required under the Quarantine Act. The individual was charged by Grey Bruce OPP, Bruce Peninsula Detachment under Sec 58 – Fail to comply with order, and was subsequently ordered to self-isolate. Public Health will follow-up to ensure compliance.