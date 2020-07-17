Situation Report #122: COVID-19
Grey Bruce Health Unit | Incident Management System July 17, 2020
Current Situation:
Testing and case counts reported as of 15:30 hrs, July 17, 2020:
· 0 new case(s) reported in past 24 hours in Grey Bruce
· 115 cases to date (current cumulative total)
· 0 active case(s)
· 109 recovered cases; 6 cases referred to other health units
· 0 case(s) currently hospitalized
· 0 death(s)
· 28 cases reported in Health Care Workers working in Grey Bruce
· 0 facility in COVID-19 outbreak Reported in Long-Term Care/Retirement Homes
|
Location of COVID-19 Confirmed Cases in Bruce and Grey Counties By Municipality As Of 15:30 hrs, July 17, 2020.
|
Upper Tier
|
Municipality
|
Lab Confirmed Cases*
|
Evidence of Community Spread
|
Grey County
|
Owen Sound*
|
52
|
ü
|
|
Southgate
|
15
|
ü
|
Grey Highlands
|
6
|
ü
|
West Grey
|
6
|
ü
|
Blue Mountains
|
5
|
ü
|
Meaford
|
4
|
ü
|
Georgian Bluffs
|
2
|
ü
|
Hanover
|
2
|
ü
|
Chatsworth
|
1
|
ü
|
|
|
|
Bruce County
|
Saugeen Shores
|
5
|
ü
|
|
Huron Kinloss
|
4
|
ü
|
Kincardine
|
4
|
ü
|
South Bruce Peninsula
|
3
|
ü
|
Arran Elderslie
|
3
|
ü
|
Brockton*
|
2
|
ü
|
South Bruce
|
1
|
ü
|
Northern Bruce Peninsula
|
0
|
ü
|
|
|
|
Total
|
|
115
|
|
* include cases in Long-Term Care/Retirement Home facilities
ü Evidence of Community Spread is based on probable cases, community spread in neighbouring health units, and inability to identify the source of infection of confirmed cases.
Actions Taken In the Past 24 Hours:
- Media Release International Visitor Failed to Self-Quarantine
- Resource documents updated to reflect Stage 3
- FAQ for Wearing Masks and Face Coverings
- Playgrounds
- Parents and Families
- Exhibits and Museums
- Convention Centres
- Recovery - Conducting Business Safely
- Safe Beach Use
- Receive and review re-opening plans for locations closed due to COVID-19 including inspections, as required
- GBHU Infectious Disease (ID) Team continue with case and contact management, reporting, and responding to COVID-19 related calls. Contact tracing exceeds provincial targets with 100% of all cases contacted within 24 hours
- GBHU Team continue to ensure essential public health activities not related to COVID-19
Media Relations
Please connect with Media Coordinator, Drew Ferguson, at D.Ferguson@publichealthgreybruce.on.ca 519-376-9420 or 1-800-263-3456 ext. 1269
Dr. Ian Arra, MD MSc FRCPC ACPM ABPM
Medical Officer of Health and Chief Executive Officer
Grey Bruce Health Unit
101 17th Street East
Owen Sound ON N4K 0A5
Phone: (519)376-9420, Ext. 1241 Fax: (519)376-0605
I.Arra@publichealthgreybruce.on.ca
International Visitor Failed to Self-QuarantineThe Grey Bruce Health Unit has been advised of a local incident of an international visitor who failed to self-quarantine upon arrival in Canada. The individual arrived in Canada July 14, and failed to isolate for 14 days, as required under the Quarantine Act. The individual was charged by Grey Bruce OPP, Bruce Peninsula Detachment under Sec 58 – Fail to comply with order, and was subsequently ordered to self-isolate. Public Health will follow-up to ensure compliance.
