SNC-Lavalin awarded Bruce Power contract

SNC-Lavalin has announced its wholly-owned subsidiary Candu Energy Inc. has been awarded a $6.9 million multi-year contract to support Bruce Power's primary heat transport system's pump seal maintenance program through 2023.

SNC-Lavalin has been the sole supplier of CAN8 pump seals for Bruce Power since 2011.

The ongoing effort includes working with support from Canadian Nuclear Laboratories and with the supply chain to improve economies of scale associated with the long term plan to lower costs for our customers.

"This strategic contract enables SNC-Lavalin to engage local supply chain partners that are Ontario's nuclear advantage and support the local economic recovery," said Sandy Taylor, President, Nuclear, SNC-Lavalin. "Our pump seals are installed in BWR/PWR nuclear stations around the world and we are proud that our pump seals will continue to support the CANDU® reactors and longstanding relationship with Bruce Power."

Chris Mudrick, Bruce Power's Chief Nuclear Officer, said the pump seal maintenance program will reduce maintenance costs while at the same time enhance employee safety through improved radiation protection.

"This investment in Ontario-made components brings tangible benefits for both our people and our plant while helping drive economic recovery in the province," Mudrick said.

Pump seals are a cornerstone of SNC-Lavalin's nuclear products and technology offering, including access to over 1,000 patented solutions covering the whole nuclear lifecycle from design through operations and end of life.

The CAN-series pump seals have been installed in a number of CANDU stations including all eight units at Bruce Power.



