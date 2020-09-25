South Bruce Grey Health Centre gets approvals for Kincardine hospital

The Ministry of Health has provided funding support and approval to South Bruce Grey Health Centre (SBGHC) to advance the Kincardine hospital redevelopment project forward into Stage 2 of the Ministry’s capital planning process.



In addition, the Ministry has also provided funding support and approval to SBGHC to advance the CT Scanner Addition project forward into a combined Stage 1 and 2 of the Ministry’s capital planning process.



Lisa Thompson, Member of Provincial Parliament for Huron-Bruce, made the announcement at the Kincardine Hospital on September 25th.



“This is a great day for health care in Kincardine,” Thompson said. “It’s has been a long time coming, but we are committed to moving forward and getting these vitally important projects done.”



Hospital Redevelopment Project



SBGHC is now approved to proceed to Stage 2 of the Ministry of Health’s five-stage capital planning process for the hospital redevelopment project, the development of a Functional Program.



The hospital redevelopment project is composed of two phases, with the first phase focusing on the outpatient areas of the hospital – an expansion of the Emergency Department, Diagnostic Imaging, Laboratory and lobby services. The second phase of the redevelopment, which will not occur for several years, will include primarily the inpatient unit.



To support the development of the Stage 2 Functional Program Submission, the Ministry of Health has also approved a one-time capital-planning grant of up to $1,520,000. This will bring the total one-time Ministry funding for this project up to $2,020,000.



SBGHC also wants to recognize the previous contributions from the surrounding municipalities. The Municipality of Kincardine contributed $300,000 in 2016, and the Township of HuronKinloss contributed $50,000 in 2016 towards the planning costs of the Kincardine redevelopment project.



With the upcoming Major Component Replacement Project at the Bruce Power Nuclear Facility, the population of the Kincardine area will increase significantly in the coming years, with a corresponding increase in demand on the Kincardine hospital’s Emergency Department, Diagnostic Imaging, and Laboratory Services.



CT Scanner Addition Project



SBGHC is now approved to proceed to a combined Stage 1 Proposal and Stage 2 Functional Program for the CT Scanner Addition project. The Ministry has approved a one-time capital grant of up to $1,410,000 for construction, and the Kincardine and Community Health Care Foundation has committed to fund the entire cost of the CT Scanner equipment and additional building development, which includes a $1M donation from Bruce Power made in 2014 to support improvements to the Kincardine hospital Emergency Department.



It is proposed that the CT Scanner Addition will be constructed as a small addition on the east side of the existing hospital adjacent to the front entrance. SBGHC is aiming to have this addition constructed early in 2021. This project is considered an enabling project, meaning that upon completion, the addition will be incorporated into the larger redevelopment of the hospital once it is approved.



“The Kincardine and Community Health Care Foundation is excited to hear that the Hospital has been approved to move to the next stage of approval for a CT scanner, and the Ministry is supporting the next stages of the Hospital Redevelopment Project,” says Becky Fair, Kincardine and Community Health Care Foundation Chair. “We have been fortunate in the past to have strong support from the residents of our communities, local businesses, major stakeholders and community organizations, and we are confident that the community will continue to support fundraising efforts for the CT scanner and the Hospital Redevelopment over the next few years. We are pleased that Bruce Power has kick started the campaign with a $1 million dollar commitment to the CT scanner project.”



“We are fortunate to have great communities and quality of life in our region,” said Mike Rencheck, Bruce Power’s President and CEO. “A big part of that is our local hospitals which are at the forefront of rural health care and Bruce Power feels a strong sense of responsibility to support health care which is why we committed $1 million to the Kincardine Hospital in 2014. We’re thrilled with the funding announcement today by the province which will help the redevelopment and purchase of CT scan equipment become a reality. Our employees are proud of the role we play in supporting health care locally, while at the same time supplying medical isotopes globally to keep hospitals clean and safe, treat brain tumours, and assist in the fight against cancer.”



SBGHC’s Kincardine site has the highest demand for CT scans from emergency department visits and inpatients across the organization’s four sites. In addition, SBGHC is currently incurring significant costs to transfer patients between Kincardine and Walkerton when a CT is required. With the high volume of patients being transported between Kincardine and Walkerton for CT services, patient experience will be greatly improved having this technology in the Kincardine community



“The physical infrastructure of the Kincardine site is aging and requires replacement, and these announcements today will bring us one step closer to seeing new infrastructure to meet the needs of the growing community of Kincardine and surrounding area. This is excellent news for the Kincardine community, our hospital staff, and physicians,” says Michael Barrett, SBGHC President &CEO. “And the introduction of a CT scanner in Kincardine will mean that patients can receive this important service close to home, eliminating the need to travel to another centre. We thank the Government of Ontario for this important capital investment in the Kincardine hospital.”

