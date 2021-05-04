South Bruce OPP looking for a missing person
South Bruce OPP are looking for a missing teen.
They received a call Monday, May 3rd about 19-year-old Christian SENAREGA of Scarborough who was last seen the previous day at around 9:00 pm.
As a result of the police investigation, Christian SENAREGA is believed to have been in Arran-Elderslie Township at 6:20 p.m. on May 3.
Description of missing person:
" Short, dark hair
" Brown eyes
" 5' 10" tall
" 150 lbs
" Operating a Grey Lexus NXT with Ontario license # CFNN 251
Officers are looking to speak with Christian to verify his well-being.
