South Bruce OPP looking for a missing person

cjos missing

South Bruce OPP are looking for a missing teen. 

They received a call Monday, May 3rd about  19-year-old Christian SENAREGA of Scarborough who was last seen the previous day at around 9:00 pm.

As a result of the police investigation, Christian SENAREGA is believed to have been in Arran-Elderslie Township at 6:20 p.m. on May 3.  

Description of missing person:

"    Short, dark hair
"    Brown eyes
"    5' 10" tall
"    150 lbs
"    Operating a Grey Lexus NXT with Ontario license # CFNN 251

Officers are looking to speak with Christian to verify his well-being.
 

