South Bruce OPP release details about weekend collisions

On September 26, at 5:15 pm, South Bruce OPP received a report of a two vehicle crash on Bruce Road 6 in Culross Township.

Officers arrived with Bruce County Emergency Medical Services (EMS) to find a pick-up truck and motorcycle were involved in the collision.

As a result of the investigation, the driver of the pick-up truck, a 21-year-old North Huron resident was charged with making an improper left turn.

The motorcycle operator was taken to a local hospital for assessment of non-life threatening injuries.

----

On September 26, at around 6:30 pm, South Bruce OPP received a report of two vehicles crashing head-on on Highway 21, near Bruce Avenue, in Kincardine.

Officers attended with members of Kincardine Fire and Emergency Services and Bruce County Emergency Medical Services (EMS) to find one of the vehicles was at rest on its roof in the ditch.

As a result of the investigation, a 30-year-old resident of Milton was charged with Careless driving and Driving with cannabis readily available.

There were minor injuries reported at the scene.