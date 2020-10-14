South Bruce OPP release weekend stats

South Bruce OPP utilized all available officers to participate in the Thanksgiving weekend traffic blitz - Operation Impact - from October 9 to October 12.

Operation Impact is a Canadian Association of Chiefs of Police-(CACP)-led traffic safety campaign that targets aggressive, distracted and alcohol/drug-impaired driving as well as seat belt non-compliance.

During Operation Impact, South Bruce OPP members charged 84 drivers:

Ø 45 speeding tickets issued

Ø 4 stunt driving charges and 7 day vehicle impoundments

Ø 1 motorist was charged for not wearing a seatbelt

Ø 10 other moving violations

South Bruce OPP officers attended 6 motor vehicle collisions during the holiday weekend.

Two children lost their lives at one of these crashes, 1 resulted in minor injuries and the other 4 were property damage only.

The traffic safety campaign has ended, but the members of the South Bruce OPP will continue patrolling area roadways to deter risky driving choices that put the safety of others at risk.