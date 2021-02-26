SOUTH BRUCE OPP WELCOMES NEW DETACHMENT MANAGER

(SOUTHERN BRUCE COUNTY, ON) - Staff Sergeant Ryan Olmstead joined the South Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) on February 1, 2021. Reporting to the Detachment Commander, Staff Sergeant Olmstead has assumed responsibility for the front line policing operations at the detachment as the Operations Manager.

After joining the OPP in 1998, he spent 6 years at his first posting at the Marathon detachment in Northwest Region. He took full advantage of this opportunity becoming a member of the OPP Emergency Response Team in 2001.

In 2004, he accepted a lateral transfer to the Bancroft detachment in East Region where he continued his involvement in the ERT program. In 2013, Ryan was promoted to the rank of Sergeant and transferred to the Huron County OPP detachment in West Region. He worked as a platoon Sergeant in Huron County until his promotion to Staff Sergeant - Detachment Manager with Lambton County OPP in 2017.

Staff Sergeant Olmstead has been recognized with the following awards: Commissioners Citation for Lifesaving in 2013 and Police Exemplary Service Medal in 2018.

"I'm committed to providing a high level of policing to the residents of the South Bruce OPP detachment area through frontline response, specialty services and community policing. Furthermore an additional priority of mine is to ensure a healthy and sustainable workforce. As first responders, our members can be dispatched to very stressful incidents during their tour of duty. I need to ensure that our members are supported by detachment management and provided the appropriate supports when needed. Working alongside our community partners and residents, is the key to sustaining safe and secure communities" - Staff Sergeant Ryan Olmstead, Detachment Manager, South Bruce OPP.