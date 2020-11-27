SOUTH BRUCE OPP WELCOMES OUR NEW RECRUIT

(SOUTH BRUCE, ON) - The South Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has a new recruit that is already out on patrol with their coach officer.

Provincial Constable Blair Nearing was born and raised in Kitchener, Ontario. He graduated from Conestoga College in 2019 with a diploma in Social Service Work. He spent countless hours as a volunteer at St. Mary's Hospital and with Community Justice Initiatives in Kitchener. Prior to joining the OPP, he worked as a funeral director's assistant. Provincial Constable Nearing looks forward to working with and serving the residents of Southern Bruce County.

As is the case with all new recruits, Provincial Constable Nearing completed a week-long orientation at the Provincial Police Academy located at OPP General Headquarters (GHQ) in Orillia. Following orientation, he reported to the Ontario Police College (OPC) in Aylmer for an additional 12 weeks of fundamental police training. After completing this training he returned to the Provincial Police Academy for an additional 8 weeks of enhanced fitness, firearms, classroom training and realistic practical simulations designed to ensure the recruits are operationally ready to serve and protect.

"I am very pleased to welcome Provincial Constable Blair Nearing to the South Bruce OPP detachment. The life experience, education, skills and abilities that each recruit brings with them is an asset to our team and I am confident that he will serve our community well in the years to come" - Inspector Krista Miller, Detachment Commander, South Bruce OPP.

Should you wish to pursue a career in policing there has never been a better time to apply to the OPP. The OPP offers many career paths for both uniform and non-uniform employment. For more information, or to apply to the Ontario Provincial Police, please visit: www.opp.ca/careers.