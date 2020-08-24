South Bruce Peninsula Mayor upset at lack of OPP coverage at Sauble

While things seem to be going fairly well these days at Sauble Beach when it comes to tourists and the restrictions of Covid 19, the mayor says they're very disappointed with their OPP coverage this summer.

South Bruce Peninsula Mayor Janice Jackson tells Dock News since the amalgamation of Grey County and Bruce Peninsula OPP services last year, their coverage at Sauble has been sorely lacking.

Jackson says they've had to pay $1,300 per day for Paid Duty OPP coverage at Sauble this summer which she says has been very harmful to the town.

"With almost a million visitors in the course of the summer and to have very little coverage has been quite challenging."

At the time of the amalgamation the OPP said it was for purely administrative reasons but Jackson maintains it has resulted in reduced service for them.

She was also hoping that the amalgamation, which she says would result in huge costs savings to the OPP, would trickle down to the town but it didn't.

As a result the town returned to Saugeen Shores who gave them a costing last year for a shared police service.

At the time South Bruce Peninsula turned it down because the cost savings weren't enough to justify the change-over but Jackson says they asked if Saugeen Shores might be interested in extending that offer again.

"When we approached Saugeen Shores ast year it was really a dollar and cents issue. We were looking for costs savings. We've been paying $2.5 million (for OPP). They've provided great service up until amalgamation. It wasn't a service issue at all at that point; just financial.

Saugeen Shores however turned down the recent request saying they'd take another look at it next year.

"When we first received word from them they had offered to cover our town it was for a little bit more money than we were paying the OPP so we didn't want to make that big sweeping change if we weren't going to save much. But now we'd be happy to pay that amount just for coverage. We're disappointed."

Mayor Jackson's Facebook post from Sunday, August 23

Jackson says under their old contract with the OPP they had 15.2 police officers at the Wiarton Detachment for South Bruce Peninsula and the contract we have now basically says "you'll get the service that is required".

The mayor acknowledges that a lot of the OPP resources have gone to reducing stunt driving on the Peninsula.

"All of the OPP coverage that we're getting on the Peninsula is concentrated primarily on Highway 6 and the horrific issues they're facing and as much as we totally appreciate that and the need to patrol, its leaving the rest of the municipality severely short staffed."

Jackson says she'll be firing off a letter this week to the Solicitor General asking that she consider re opening the Sauble summer police detachment beside the fire hall that's been vacant for years.

"If we could get that back open for next summer that would certainly help."

Meanwhile Jackson says she's never seen Sauble so busy with crowds just as large during the week as they've been getting on weekends as residents throughout the GTA looks for ways to get out of the city.

She says for the most part they haven't had many problems since June when they had to temporarily close things down.

"That was the best thing we ever did because we really put our foot down early and people, by and large, understood. Other beaches have had to close since then including Goderich and Innisfil."

She also says Sauble's business community hasn't suffered at all, in fact, she thinks they're having a banner year.