South Bruce Peninsula's Piping Plover plight continues

Two convictions against South Bruce Peninsula over its Piping Plover plight have been held up.

In a ruling released late Monday, town officials were informed that their appeal had failed and the two convictions of violating the Endangered Species Act would stand.

It was October of 2019 a Justice of the Peace found South Bruce Peninsula had also gone against the municaplity's own bylaws governing the beach and said the bulldozer work that was done in the spring and late summer of 2017, before the birds arrived and after they left, could have a lasting impact on Sauble's dunes.

Two months later the town was ordered to pay $100,000 to Birds Canada.

In their appeal, lawyers for SBP challenged a number of points including what constitutes "habitat" and what constitutes "damage".

The town argued that the area they cleared of willows was not Plover habitat nor was the south end where the majority of visitors congregate.

Officials also maintained they had an obligation to keep the beach clean for both safety and economic reasons.

They argued that the shorebirds actually prefer a cleaner beach area for nesting.

The original charges were laid by the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry in the early spring of 2018 and again later in the summer for damaging the bird's habitat with the bulldozer activity to clear the willows from the beach.

Mayor Janice Jackson issued the following statement to Dock News this morning ~

"We are pleased that the Court recognized the Town’s duty to maintain the beach and the health and safety issues we must address on an ongoing basis. We are also pleased that the Court rejected the Justice of the Peace’s finding that the entire beach is plover habitat and gave important clarification that the heavily recreated south end of the beach is not plover habitat. The Court also gave important guidance that areas overgrown with willows, which has been a continuing challenge, are also not plover habitat. These are very important clarifications that finally deliver much needed guidance. There are aspects of the decision which we will review more closely. These include the Justice of the Peace’ s suggestion that regular human human activity on the beach damages plover habitat. While we are disappointed that the convictions were not overturned, the Court’s clarification of the extent of Plover habitat is very helpful. Council will review the entire decision next week and thereafter make a decision regarding next steps."

Mayor Jackson further stated "we were very happy that she overruled the JP's ruling that the entire beach is habitat. That is what caused the need to appeal. The whole south end is not habitat and neither is any area where the willows are. Getting rid of the willows was what caused the issues in the first place."

Piping Plovers have returned to Sauble each year for about the past 14 years.

They're usually seen at the beach anywhere from the middle of April to mid May with the first chicks hatched sometime in mid June.

Volunteers are used to watch over their nesting areas.

For the complete ruling click here.