South Bruce Peninsula to barricade valuable parking spots at Sauble

(Environmentalists protesting the work being done on the dunes in Dec 2020)

The Town of South Bruce Peninsula says they're being forced to barricade about a hundred parking spots along Lakeshore Boulevard in Sauble Beach after having their permit revoked to remove the sand that's crept up onto the pavement over the past few years.

They had been in the process of cutting back the dunes in the fall when the project was halted by concerns from neighbouring Saugeen First Nation and environmentalists over the damage to the dunes and the ecosystem.

The town was originally granted a permit by the Grey Sauble Conservation Authority to complete the work but the project stopped after a Judicial Review of the permit was filed by resident Tom Laforme.

In a release issued March 30 the town says they attended the hearing with the panel of 3 Justices promising to expedite their final outcome.

Officials were hoping to restart the project before the arrival of the Piping Plovers in mid April.

On March 29 they received the Court’s decision quashing the Conservation Authority’s permit and indicating that they are sending the request back to the Conservation Authority to reconsider.

"We do not yet have any details on the decision to understand the reasons for sending it back to the Conservation Authority for their review, however the decision suggests that the panel was not unanimous. We will only know what that means when we receive the full Reasons which the Justices said they will try and release by the end of June. Unfortunately, this means that the Parking Improvement Project cannot go ahead as scheduled and as a result, the Town will have to take the necessary interim steps to mitigate the current safety hazard prior to the beach season" says the release.

Mayor Janice Jackson tells Dock News it leaves them with no choice but to block off 100 prime parking spots in downtown Sauble until the project is given the all clear again.

In the meantime, they're trying to find out why the permit was revoked.

"This was regular Sauble maintenance work year after year. We are disappointed that someone took issue with our safety measures. The loss of parking will hurt our business community, our tourists and our taxpayers through the loss of paid parking revenue".