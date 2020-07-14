Speed limit changes along some roads in Saugeen Shores

Stock photo of North Shore Trail in better day

To increase pedestrian and cyclist safety along the waterfront in Saugeen Shores, Council has approved reducing speed limits on North Shore Road, Miracmichi Bay Road and Saugeen Beach Road.

With these changes, all three of these roads will be reduced from 40 km/hour to 30 km/hour:

North Shore Road from McVicar Street to Concession 10

from McVicar Street to Concession 10 Miramichi Bay Road from Concession 10 to South Street

from Concession 10 to South Street Saugeen Beach Road from George Street to Bruce Road 25

“With the high water levels and damage along North Shore Trail, we need everyone to slow down as they travel along the waterfront,” said Mayor Luke Charbonneau.

Town staff will erect appropriate signage with the speed limit and accompanying “new” labels. The public should watch for these signs, as police will begin enforcing the new speed limits once signage is installed.

Council had floated the idea of temporarily turning one of the lanes on North Shore Road into a trail for pedestrians when the actual trail became unaccessible but after a recent public survey, the idea was dismissed.

As well, motorists and cyclists must take care and watch for areas along these routes marked “single file only”, “no passing” and “yield to oncoming traffic”.