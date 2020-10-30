Students at Osprey Central cleared to return to school

Students considered at high-risk in connection with cases of COVID-19 associated with Osprey Central School in Municipality of Grey Highlands are clear to return to school.

The 80 students, and 9 adults also associated with the cases, tested negative for COVID-19, and all completed 14 days of isolation.

On October 18, Public Health reported cases associated with the school.

Three classes at the school, students who rode on the school bus, and adults associated with the cases were identified as high-risk and required to self-isolate for 14 days.

The Grey Bruce Health Unit deployed a mobile testing team to the Osprey Community Hall parking lot last week to test those considered high-risk. All of those swabbed tested negative for COVID-19.

Currently, there are no COVID-19 outbreaks, that is, evidence of transmission from person to person, in any schools or childcare centres in Grey Bruce.

Public Health takes the lead in all outbreaks and case management.

We will let you know if you are a close contact with someone who has COVID-19 and what further action you may be required to take.

Only Public Health can determine who is a close contact of someone who has COVID-19.

Public Health thanks all the families involved in the contact tracing and testing for their cooperation.

Thanks also go out to Bluewater District School Board for their help to identify contacts and support to keep the school open.

The Municipality of Grey Highlands assisted by providing a convenient and accessible location for community testing.