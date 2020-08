Stunt drivers come in a baker's dozen this weekend

Between July 31st and August 3rd, 2020, 13 additional motorists on Highway 6 were charged with stunt driving - 50 kilometres per hour (km/h) or more over the posted speed limit, contrary to section 172(1) Highway Traffic Act.

(SOUTH BRUCE PENINSULA, ON)

July 31st at 1:15 p.m. - Luke REYMER, 18 years-of-age, from London, ON was travelling over 170 km/h in a black car in this posted 80 km/h zone.

July 31st at 5:14 p.m. - Vivek SAHORE, 34 years-of-age, from Hamilton, ON was travelling over 155 km/h in a blue sport utility vehicle (suv), in this posted 80 km/h zone.

August 1st at 8:49 a.m. - Dya AL-HADDAD, 24 years-of-age, from Montreal, QC was travelling over 130 km/h in a red car in this posted 80 km/h zone.

August 1st at 10:11 a.m. - Stephen SCHREINER, 36 years-of-age, from Barrie, ON was travelling over 140 km/h in a white car, in this posted 80 km/h zone.

August 1st at 11:15 a.m. - Abbas AL-MASHITA, 20 years-of-age, from Mississauga, ON was travelling over 140 km/h in a blue suv, in this posted 80 km/h zone.

August 1st at 11:15 a.m. - Zaid SALIM, 53 years-of-age, from Burlington, ON was travelling over 140 km/h in a black car, in this posted 80 km/h zone.

August 3rd at 8:27 p.m. - Van LE, 52 years-of-age, from Mississauga, ON was travelling over 145 km/h in a silver mini-van, in this posted 80 km/h zone.

(NORTHERN BRUCE PENINSULA, ON)

August 3rd at 7:33 p.m. - Aso SALIH, 56 years-of-age, from Scarborough, ON was travelling over 135 km/h in a grey car, in this posted 80 km/h zone.

August 3rd at 8:28 p.m. - Jessy TSAI, 28 years-of-age, from Scarborough, ON was travelling over 140 km/h in a white car in this posted 80km/h zone.

(GEORGIAN BLUFFS, ON)

August 1st at 3:39 a.m. - Aliyan THOMAS, 51 years-of-age, from Brampton, ON was travelling over 140 km/h in a silver car, in this posted 80 km/h zone.

August 1st at 9:42 a.m. - Joe NAJJAR, 31 years-of-age, from Saint-Laurent, QC was travelling over 130 km/h in a grey car, in this posted 80 km/h zone.

(CHATSWORTH, ON)

August 2nd at 3:04 p.m. - Minas KELAYNA, 41 years-of-age, from Mississauga, ON was travelling over 155 km/h in a white pick-up truck, in this posted 80 km/h zone.

August 3rd at 11:24 p.m. - Jacob CAMPANELLA, 23 years-of-age, from Stoney Creek, ON was travelling over 110 km/h in a white car, in this posted 50 km/h zone.

All of these drivers were issued a Provincial Summons, a seven day drivers licence suspension and their vehicles were towed and impounded for seven days.

The Grey Bruce OPP want to remind motorists that excessive speed in one of the leading causes of deaths on our highways.

Please slow down and be safe.