SUDDEN DEATH INVESTIGATION IN THE OWEN SOUND HARBOUR
Driver located inside submerged vehicle
(OWEN SOUND, ON) - On May 2, 2021 at 5:19 a.m. Grey Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a motor vehicle that had gone over the wall into the harbour water on 1st Avenue East, near 11th Street East, in the City of Owen Sound.
The Owen Sound Fire and Emergency Services advised that a motor vehicle had gone over the wall and OPP resources were requested to assist with the recovery of this vehicle. OPP regional units were deployed, including the OPP Underwater Search and Recovery Unit, the West Region Traffic Incident Management Enforcement (T.I.M.E.) team, the West Region Forensic Identification Services and several other Officers assisted at the scene.
The vehicle was removed from approximately five (5) metres of water. A deceased body was recovered from this motor vehicle.
The 60 year old driver was pronounced deceased at the scene.
The Office of the Chief Coroner has ordered a post mortem examination in Owen Sound on May 3, 2021.
Anyone with information that can assist Grey Bruce OPP can call 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit a secure web-tip at www.cstip.ca, where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.
