Summerfolk officially cancelled

After much consideration, the Georgian Bay Folk Society (GBFS) has regretfully decided to cancel the 45th Summerfolk Music and Crafts Festival, scheduled for August 21 – 23, 2020, due to continued uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.

The health and safety of our volunteers, patrons, performers, food vendors, and artisans was our top priority in making this difficult, yet necessary decision.

While many options were discussed, we were unable to envision a socially responsible way to hold the festival this year.

GBFS President Natasha Cordick tells Dock News it was a tough call to make.

"Its something that brings our community together but it was the best and most responsible decision our board could make to ensure the health and safety of everyone who's inolved with Summerfolk and our greater community. To make any other decision would have been counter to what the GBFS stands for which is ultimately community."

Cordick says she's not sure at this point whether the cancellation will set them back financially.

They'll have to wait and see what kind of government grants might be available.

Artisit Director James Keelaghan says he had the festival about half booked but had sent an email last week to the performers warning them that they might have to start thinking about cancellation.

"All of the Ontario Artistic Directors have been meeting regularly and have been commenting about it being such a weird place where you have to have people booked but you still need to book more performers to have the whole festival and you can't start scheduling because you don't know if the event is going to be a go ... and you ask performers to book tickets and lay money down to come out. Its just an impossible tussle to untangle."

Other folk festivals have been cancelled around the country including Mariposa in Orillia as well as the ones in Sudbury, Windsor, Winnipeg, Edmonton and Vancouver.

Keelaghan is the artistic director for a number of other festivals and says its a very strange thing for him to have a summer without festivals at all.

He tells Dock News there will be no contract penalties. All of the performers were amenable to rolling their contracts over to next year and there were no deposits paid out yet.

When asked if they're considering some kind of "virtual Summerfolk" Keelaghan says, speaking from a musicians side of it, live streaming isn't quite as simple as it sounds and is "particularly tricky in getting the sound to sound good."

He says however they are looking at options; perhaps doing some of their trademark workshops online if they can get a handle on the technology.

We are heartbroken over being unable to gather at Kelso Beach in August; however, we are looking forward to the day that we can gather again as friends to share in and create the magic that is Summerfolk.

Please be assured that we have begun planning for Summerfolk 45.1 (August 20 – 22, 2021), and we plan to be back, better than ever.

For patrons who have purchased tickets, you will have the choice to obtain a full refund, defer your tickets to 2021, or donate all or part of your ticket purchase to Summerfolk, in exchange for a charitable donation tax receipt. Instructions on how to obtain a refund, defer tickets, or make a donation will be sent by email.

Arts and culture organizations have been severely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, and GBFS is no exception. And, while this year’s festival has been cancelled, your help is important to our continued survival.

If you are able, we invite you to please make a donation at https://www.canadahelps.org/en/dn/43208, or consider volunteering your time.

To become a volunteer, please contact sfvolunteers@summerfolk.org.

For more information go to summerfolk.org

Music is what binds us together.

We would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to all of the volunteers, sponsors, performers, vendors, artisans, and patrons that have supported us over the years.

We will see you soon!