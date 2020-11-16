Sunday's wind storm leaves thousands without power

(Photo courtesy Grey Bruce Storm Watch - a tree down near the Bayshore Community Centre, Owen Sound)

Updated at 9am, November 16



Sunday's wind storm wreaked havoc across much of southern and eastern Ontario leaving tens of thousands of people without hydro.

At the height of the storm Hydro One says they had up to 200,000 customers in the dark and cold thanks to wind gusts of up to 100km/hr at times.

In Grey Bruce, as of Monday morning there were still about 2,000 people without toast, coffee and blow dryers.

One of the largest outages was in Saugeen Shores where close to 1,000 customers were affected.

Other large pockets were reported in the Sauble area where 600 were out; 300 in the Keady area and hundreds of others in smaller pockets scattered throughout the region including the Bruce Peninsula.

The Hydro One website has not been able to give estimated times of restoration as they continue to work around the clock trying to get everyone back online.

We also had numerous reports of trees and branches down as well as hydro poles and lines.

The storm also resulted in some bus cancellations and school closures in Saugeen Shores.

With power out, the Bluewater District School board closed Saugeen District Senior School, Port Elgin-Saugeen Central School, Northport Elementary School and GC Huston Public School.

The winds, while not howling as hard as they were Sunday, will still gust up to 60km/hr through Monday.

