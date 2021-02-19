iHeartRadio
Suspect Arrested for Violent Assaults and Extortion in the Town Of Hanover

hanover-police-logo

 

On February 15th 2021, at 6:30 a.m. members of the Hanover Police Service responded to reports of an assault in the 300 Block of 10th Street in the Town of Hanover.

The investigation determined that a dispute occurred inside an apartment earlier that date between two males known to each other.  During the dispute, a 39-year-old male from West Grey was violently assaulted with weapons, punched and threatened with further violence if he refused to turn over a sum of money.

On February 18th 2021, shortly after 10 p.m. a 34-year-old Brockton man identified as Joey DUROCHER was arrested by members of the Hanover Police and held for a bail hearing. 

DUROCHER was charged with 2 counts of Assault with a Weapon, Assault, Extortion, Uttering Threats and Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose.

This investigation remains active and ongoing.  Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Hanover Police Service investigators at 519.364.4280 Extension 101 or Crimestoppers at 1.800.222.TIPS.

Date of Release: February 19, 2021

