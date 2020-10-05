Suspect Arrested in Hanover for being Unlawfully At Large

On October 2nd 2020, at 9:30 a.m. an off duty Hanover Police officer observed a suspicious BMW 2-door car in the drive-thru at the Tim Horton's Restaurant on 10th Street in Hanover.

Further checks determined the licence plates were not registered to the vehicle resulting in a request to have other on duty officers attend the scene.

Believing the male suspect was going to flee, the off duty officer approached the vehicle in an attempt to effect the arrest.

A struggle ensued as the driver attempted to break the line and leave the drive thru. While this was occurring, several citizens called Police realizing the officer needed assistance.

Once other Hanover officers arrived, the suspect was subdued and taken into custody.

A search of the vehicle resulted in the seizure of over $20,000 in cash, a shotgun and imitation Ontario licence plates reproduced on high quality paper, one of which was attached to the vehicle. The 2005 Black BMW was also seized as proceeds of crime.

The suspect provided officers with a false name, however, several hours after his arrest he was identified through investigation as 32-year-old, Coleman DOMENJOZA of Kitchener.

It was determined DOMENJOZA is unlawfully at large and wanted on over 25 criminal and drug charges that included drug trafficking and firearms offences from Kitchener and Calgary.

On October 3, 2020, DOMENJOZA was remanded into custody after appearing in bail court charged by the Hanover Police Service with the following offences:

1. Resist Arrest s. 129(a) CC

2. Breach of a Firearms Prohibition Order s. 117.01 (1) CC

3. Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle s. 320.13(1) CC

4. Failing to Comply with a Release Order s 145(5)(a) CC (6 Counts)

5. Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm s. 91(1) CC

6. Transport Firearm in a Careless Manner s. 86(1) CC

7. Personation with Intent s. 403(1)(d) CC

8. Fail to Comply with Probation Order s. 733.1 CC

9. Possession of Property Obtained by Crime s. 354(1)(a) CC

10. Driving Under Suspension s. 53(1) HTA

11. Use Plates not Authorized s. 12(1)(d) HTA

12. Operate Motor Vehicle - no insurance s. 2(1)(d) CAIA

The Hanover Police Service would like to thank the citizens who called our Dispatch Centre realizing that the officer needed help and are looking to identify a woman to thank her for holding her vehicle position in the drive-thru line.

This action from the female driver directly in front of the suspect blocked him from moving forward that in all likelihood saved the officer significant injury during the course of the arrest.

