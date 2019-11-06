SUV crash sends man to hospital with critical injuries

Grey Bruce OPP are investigating a single vehicle collision that happened Tuesday afternoon around 12:30 in South Bruce Peninsula.

Officers were called to Silver Lake Road between Bruce Road 14 and Municipal Road where they found an SUV and a driver in trouble.

OPP officers were assisted at the scene by Bruce County Paramedics and South Bruce Peninsula Fire Department.

A 26 year old man had to be removed from the vehicle by fire fighters and was transported by air ambulance to hospital with life threatening injuries.

OPP Technical Traffic Collision Investigators (TTCI) are assisting with the investigation.

Silver Lake Road was closed for several hours.