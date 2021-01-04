The Owen Sound Attack mark the passing of one of their founders
The Owen Sound Attack are mourning the loss of one of the most ardent supporters of the team over its long history in Owen Sound.
Georgina McKelvie, the wife of Attack Director of Business Operations, Ray McKelvie, passed away peacefully on January 2, 2021.
Georgina’s involvement with the franchise dates back to the first days of the negotiations that brought the Guelph Platers to Owen Sound and she and Ray were largely responsible for the early growth and development of Major Junior ‘A’ hockey in our community.
Georgina was a constant source of support and wisdom for the Attack ownership group and she was at Ray’s side most game-nights as he managed his staff. She was aware of the daily challenges of the franchise and could be found regularly supporting its activities.
For example, when the pandemic struck and the team had to leave its Bayshore offices, Georgina opened her home to provide office space for Ray to continue conducting the franchise’s daily business.
Georgina was a large part of the foundation upon which the franchise is built and her smile, her sense of humour and bright mind will be greatly missed.
Funeral arrangements can be found here. A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date when family and friends can gather safely to commemorate Georgina.
The Owen Sound Attack sends its deepest condolences to the McKelvie and Duncan families in this difficult time.
Georgina McKelvie also made headlines back in October after writing a cheque for $80,000 to the Owen Sound Hospital Foundation while she was being treated there for luekemia - diagnosed almost 3 years ago. She was also a 16 year survivor of breast cancer.
