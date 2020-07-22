The Town of South Bruce Peninsula Launches New Municipal Website

The Town of South Bruce Peninsula has launched a new municipal website at southbrucepeninsula.com

The town issued the following release on Wednesday ~



“Our main goal in launching the new website is to provide residents, businesses and visitors with a more intuitive and user-friendly experience” says Mayor Janice Jackson.

The new municipal website is mobile-friendly, AODA accessibility compliant and offers an enhanced user experience.

As the primary interface between the Town and the community, the new website has many functional improvements including intuitive search capabilities, an informative newsfeed and an events calendar.

The new website also supports business retention, expansion and encourages new investment as it has a comprehensive Business and Development section which allows investors and site selectors to navigate the website with ease.

“It’s been months in the works, but our project team has worked to develop a website that not only showcases the community but allows us to better communicate with all stakeholders.



Also, there are very few stock photos used, many photos are from local photographers and we would like to thank Shelley Partington, Deb Ellis and Ken Atkinson for allowing us to use their photos making our website distinct from other websites and unique to South Bruce Peninsula” says Mayor Jackson.

