Three new cases in Grey Bruce reported on January 3

Testing and case counts reported as of 15:30 hrs, Jan 3, 2021:

3 new case(s) reported in past 24 hours in Grey Bruce; 2 – West Grey, 1 – Huron Kinloss

521 confirmed cases to date (current cumulative total)

43 active case(s)

23 Active Probable Cases. Probable cases are not lab confirmed, but are symptomatic and are high-risk contacts of an active case.

121 High Risk Contacts associated with active cases.

448 recovered cases – 30 cases referred to other health units

1 confirmed case(s) from Grey Bruce currently hospitalized

0 death(s)

41 cases reported in Health Care Workers working in Grey Bruce

Active Outbreaks:

1 Facility(ies) in COVID-19 outbreak. Reported in Long-Term Care/Retirement Homes Sepoy Manor in Lucknow

0 Facility(ies) in COVID-19 outbreak. Reported in Schools Normanby Community School in Ayton Declared Over

0 Facility(ies) in COVID-19 outbreak. Reported in Childcare Centres

Meanwhile Public Health is working with Sepoy Manor Retirement Home in Lucknow to address a case of COVID-19 associated with staff. As per ministry guidelines, a single case of COVID-19 triggers an automatic outbreak within the facility. This outbreak is reflected on the Public Health website.

Public Health is the lead in all outbreaks and case management. Public Health will let you know if you are a close contact with someone who has COVID-19, based on a thorough risk assessment completed only by Public Health.

The individual who tested positive has been contacted directly by our COVID-19 Case and Contact Management Team. We are working with the case and the Retirement Home to identify others, both in and out of the work environment, who may have been exposed and to determine their risk level.

Determining who is a close contact is a decision that can only be made by Public Health. A Public Health case manager will contact anyone identified as a contact to the confirmed case, both in and outside of the Retirement Home environment. Those at risk of infection will be contacted within 24 hours of the investigation.

Anyone NOT contacted by Public Health is not considered at risk and need not take any additional steps including asymptomatic testing.

The Grey Bruce Health Unit will direct staff and residents in the Retirement Home to test within the facility, as directed by Public Health. Those considered at risk outside of the work environment, will be directed to testing within their local assessment centre, or other feasible location on the appropriate and recommended date(s).

There is no value in anyone being tested ahead of being notified and instructed to do so by Public Health as results would be unreliable and would put individuals at risk of more testing than is required.

All contact tracing and determination of individual and community risk is made by Public Health. This is true of all cases, whether in Retirement Homes, workplaces or the community. A health care provider or workplace official cannot make this decision.