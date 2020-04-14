Toddler located safe
A happy ending to this one.
South Bruce OPP say they've located a missing toddler after a four hour search near Chesley.
They were called at 1 Monday afternoon about a 3 year old who was last seen walking a dog near their Concession 2 home in Elderslie.
The Chesley Fire Department was also called in for the search as well as Grey County OPP.
Neighbours also say there was a chopper in the air at one point.
Around 5:30 police say the child was discoverd in good health.
No other details have been released.
