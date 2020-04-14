iHeartRadio
Toddler located safe

A happy ending to this one. 

South Bruce OPP say they've located a missing toddler after a four hour search near Chesley. 

They were called at 1 Monday afternoon about a 3 year old who was last seen walking a dog near their Concession 2 home in Elderslie.  

The Chesley Fire Department was also called in for the search as well as Grey County OPP.  

Neighbours also say there was a chopper in the air at one point. 

Around 5:30 police say the child was discoverd in good health. 

No other details have been released. 


 

