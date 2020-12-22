NEWS RELEASE

For Immediate Release

December 22, 2020

COVID-19 UPDATE: TOWN OF SAUGEEN SHORES SERVICES DURING LOCKDOWN PERIOD

Saugeen Shores, ON: In accordance with the announcement made by Premier Ford on December 21, the Town of Saugeen Shores will enter the lockdown stage of the provincial framework at 12:01 am on December 26. As such, the Town of Saugeen Shores will be closing its facilities to the public, including the Municipal Office. Municipal Services will continue during the lockdown period and staff can be reached by telephone or email.

“Town Council and staff are committed to delivering continued service while also helping to slow the spread of COVID-19,” said Mayor Luke Charbonneau. “Most municipal services will continue throughout the lockdown; however due to restrictions, facilities will be closed for the 28 day period,” added Charbonneau.

“It is critical for residents to remember the provincial restrictions are not recommendations or guidelines; the lockdown restrictions are law,” said Saugeen Shores Police Chief Kevin Zettel. “There are fines associated with the restrictions and residents should be following the lockdown order from the provincial government,” added Zettel.

The municipal facilities that will be closed to the public are:

· Municipal Office

· Public Works facilities

· Saugeen Shores Fire Department Port Elgin and Southampton

· The Plex and Rotary Hall

· Centennial Pool

· Southampton Coliseum

· Southampton Town Hall auditorium

· Southampton Curling Club

The Southampton Landfill will remain open. No cash transactions will be permitted and debit tap will be the only accepted form of payment. The machine will be disinfected after each use. Staff will be practicing social distancing at these sites and will be encouraged to not come into contact with the public. Residents are encouraged to use curbside collection and to not bring tagged garbage to the landfill. Consider limiting trips to the landfill by maximizing loads.

Cemetery plot sales will continue via phone or email. For more information on cemetery services, please visit the webpage or contact the Town.

Building Services will shift to partial digital operations. Building staff can process applications and building permits electronically, and will work with builders for scheduling inspections (virtual or in person, as required). For more information on digital building operations, please visit the Building Services webpage. If you have questions, please contact the Building Services by email building@saugeenshores.ca or phone 519-832-2008.

Taxes and other municipal payments can be paid by mail, the drop box at the Municipal Office, and through online or telephone banking. Payments will continue to be processed on a daily basis, and information for payment options can be found online. Please contact the Corporate Services Department if you have concerns about how to make your payments during this time by calling 519-832-2008.

For further information relating to modifications of municipal services, please review the Municipal Service update document on the Town’s website.

Town staff continue to closely monitor information provided by the Province of Ontario and the Grey Bruce Health Unit and will follow their guidance. The public is encouraged to visit the Town’s COVID-19 page to stay up to date: SaugeenShores.ca/COVID-19.

Please remember that although the doors are closed to the public, staff will continue to ensure services running smoothly. Please do not hesitate to call or email municipal staff for assistance.

-30-

Attached: Municipal Service Update

For more information:

Jessica Linthorne

Director, Strategic Initiatives

Jessica.Linthorne@saugeenshores.ca

519-832-2008 x 123