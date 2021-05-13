Township of Georgian Bluffs Adopts 2021 Budget

At their meeting on May 12, 2021, Council of the Township of Georgian Bluffs approved the 2021 Budget.

$10,525,354 in taxation will be collected in 2021. The overall tax rate increase from prior year, including the County and education tax levies, is 2.52%. Based on the average home assessment for a resident in Georgian Bluffs, this results in an increase of $78.02.



The 2021 budget focuses on modernizing the Township’s operations and investing in Township Roads and Recreation facilities.

Highlights of capital projects include:

• $1.1 million in road resurfacing projects throughout the township

• Developing a new park and playground in Kilsyth

• Earmarking funds for climate change initiatives

• Improvements to Centennial Park

• Completing a master servicing plan for water and sewer services in the East Linton area

• Upgrading technology to improve customer service to our residents including more online payment options, online incident reporting and implementation of a public service portal.

At their same meeting, Council also approved recommendations out of the recently completed and approved Organization and Compensation Review. The modernization of the Township’s operational structure and dedicated staff resources will further assist the Township in providing exemplary services to our community and achieving Council’s priorities in an efficient and effective manner. The recommendations will have no impact to the 2021 Budget.