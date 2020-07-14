A couple of traffic notes for Owen Sound motorists.

1st Ave East - that's the road that runs along the city hall parking lot - will be closed Tuesday July 14 for paving repairs. Officials say however the entrance to Tim Horton's will not be affected.

And the Jubilee Bridge on 2nd Ave East will be down to one lane starting Tuesday July 14 as crews begin watermain work. The lane reductions are to go until the end of the month with a temporary traffic signal set up.