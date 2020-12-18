Truck Stolen From Holland Centre - Police Seeks Public's Assistance

(CHATSWORTH, ON) - On December 17, 2020 at 7:08 p.m., Grey Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were dispatched to the theft of a (grey) 2019 Ford F150 Super Crew Cab with the attached Ontario licence plate #AA21889, from a residence at Highway 10 in Holland Centre, Chatsworth.

The truck was last seen driving northbound on Highway 10 on December 17th at 6:00 p.m.

Police are asking for the public's assistance to locate this stolen truck. If you observe the truck call police and report it.

Attached is a photo of a similar truck.

Anyone with information that can assist Grey Bruce OPP with this investigation, call 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit a secure web-tip at www.cstip.ca, where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.