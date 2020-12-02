Two men charged in knife incident

The Owen Sound Police Service would like to thank the members of the public, business owners and employees, for coming forward to provide information after observing a concerning disturbance downtown Owen Sound earlier this afternoon.

At approximately 12:45 p.m. in the 900 block of 2nd Avenue East, two men approached another male who was standing outside a small eatery, and threatened the victim by each brandishing a large knife and making threatening gestures.

After a short time the interaction between the two accused men and the victim ended, without injury to anyone involved.

Citizens and store owners who witnessed the incident immediately called the Owen Sound Police Service and provided details including descriptions of the men involved as well as photos they had taken of the suspects.

Due to the excellent cooperation from witnesses, Officers were able to locate and arrest the two knife wielding assailants only 1 block away.

The weapons being carried were seized and no one was hurt in the incident.

The accused men, a 25 year old and a 29 year old, both from Owen Sound, were arrested and brought back to the Owen Sound Police Service where they are being held for bail on numerous weapons related charges.

The Owen Sound Police Service is investigating the incident further, however Police are still needing to speak to the third male involved, the victim, who was not able to be located immediately afterward.

Police are requesting that the involved individual please contact the Owen Sound Police and request to speak to the on duty Sergeant at 519-376-1234.

