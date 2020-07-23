Two people arrested in Owen Sound - weapons seized

During the morning hours of July 22, 2020, an investigator with the Owen Sound Police Service Drugs and Intelligence Unit, along with Uniformed Patrol officers, observed a male holding a knife in the 700 block of 9th Avenue East.

The male was in the company of a female however it was determined that there no dispute or threats made between the individuals.

Officers determined that the male and female were bound by release conditions not to associate with one another as a result of drug and weapons charges from an incident in Saugeen Shores last month.

Both the male and female were arrested in the Dock's parking lot Wednesday morning around 8:30 for breaching their conditions.

The male was found to be in possession of an air soft pistol which he had concealed in the sleeve of his jacket.

The male was also found in possession of two prohibited knives, a large machete, and a set of throwing knives which he wore on his belt as well as a small amount of methamphetamine and stolen cheques.

A device resembling the frame of a collapsible machine gun was also found in the males possession.

The 22 year old female from Owen Sound was charged with failing to comply with her undertaking and released.

The 20 year old male from Collingwood was charged with Possession of methamphetamine, possession of prohibited weapons, carrying a concealed weapon, theft, possession of stolen property and three counts of failing to comply with his undertaking.

He has been held in custody for a bail hearing on July 23rd.