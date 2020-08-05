Two people in custody on conspiracy charges

On August 2, South Bruce OPP received a report of a suspicious person along Jackson Street in Walkerton.

Officers responded and were told the individual was soliciting assistance to plan a homicide.

As a result of the investigation, police have made 2 arrests.

Ian COOKE, 25-years-old, of Brant Township was charged with Conspiracy to Commit Murder.

The accused was held in custody pending the result of a bail hearing scheduled for August 6, 2020.

A 16-year-old resident of Southgate Township was charged with Conspiracy to Commit Murder.

The accused cannot be identified under provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act (YCJA).

They are currently in custody pending the result of an upcoming bail hearing.

The South Bruce OPP Crime Unit is continuing to investigate under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB. The investigation has revealed that this is an isolated incident.

There is no threat to public safety.

The South Bruce OPP is requesting anyone with information to call 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit a secure web-tip at www.cstip.ca, where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.