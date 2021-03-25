iHeartRadio
C

Static Links

Instagram

UPDATE - COVID-19 Exposure Associated with Bar in Owen Sound

cjos public health

The Pub Owen Sound March 17 & 18, 2021

The Grey Bruce Health Unit is investigating two COVID-19 cases associated with The Pub at 1005 2nd Ave East in Owen Sound, Ontario. There is evidence of transmission of COVID-19 that took place among individuals within the bar on the evenings of Wednesday, March 17, and Thursday March 18, 2021.

Public Health emphasizes the urgency for anyone who visited The Pub on the evenings of Wednesday, March 17 and Thursday, March 18, 2021, to seek testing at the nearest COVID-19 assessment centre.

While Public Health has directly contacted the individuals identified as close contacts, there remains unknown patrons who visited the bar on these dates. Anyone who attended the bar on the evenings of Wednesday, March 17, and Thursday, March 18, 2021, is asked to seek testing at the nearest COVID-19 assessment centre. Additionally, anyone who attended the bar on the evenings of Wednesday, March 17, and Thursday March 18, 2021, and is experiencing symptoms is asked to call Public Health at 1-800-263-3456 ext. 3000.

Individuals tested in connection with this investigation are not required to isolate but should limit their activities to essential outings until they have received a negative result.

The patrons' risk is limited to those who visited the premise on the evenings of Wednesday, March 17, and Thursday March 18, 2021. There is no additional risk to individuals who attended the bar on any other day. The facility remains open and is working with Public Health to ensure all patrons' and staff's safety.

Public Health is the leader in all outbreaks and case management. Determining who is at risk is a decision that Public Health can only make. Public Health makes all contact tracing and determination of individual and community risk. This is true of all cases, whether in schools, workplaces or the community. A health care provider or employer cannot make this decision. 

If you have questions, please call the health unit at 519-376-9420 or 1-800-263-3456

  • For questions about testing, please contact the COVID Infoline at x3000.
  • For questions about restaurant practices, please contact the Public Health Inspector Information Line at x3402.

You may be interested in...

  • saugeen shores

    WOODWORKING BUSINESS LOST IN LATE NIGHT STRUCTURE FIRE

    Saugeen Shores, ON: On Wednesday, March 24 at 11pm, the Saugeen Shores Fire Department responded to a report of a possible structure fire at a wood manufacturing facility on the Bruce/Saugeen Town Line. Upon arrival, crews found a rapidly evolving fire in a 2-storey non-residential structure
  • cjos-covid6

    Update from the Grey Bruce Health Unit for March 25, 2021

    9 new case(s) reported in past 24 hours in Grey Bruce: 2 – Owen Sound, 2 – Brockton, 1 – Arran-Elderslie, 1 Grey Highlands, 1 – South Bruce, 1 – South Bruce Peninsula, 1 – The Blue Mountains
  • OPP

    GREY BRUCE OPP INVESTIGATION ONGOING IN MEAFORD

    On March 25, 2021 just before 12:00 p.m. the Grey Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to an incident on Victoria Street in the Town of Meaford, in the Municipality of Meaford
COVID19 Right Rail
Global Outbreak COVID-19

Check out what we've been playing!

Subscribe

Sign up for The Dock's Inside Scoop

Logo

The Dock's Inside Scoop

*
*
*
By ticking this box, I agree to receive the chosen newsletter, including promotional programming. marketing, and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to receive the aforementioned items at any time.
787 9th Ave E. Owen Sound ON N4K 3E6  -   1-519-470-7626  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca