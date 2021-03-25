UPDATE - COVID-19 Exposure Associated with Bar in Owen Sound
The Pub Owen Sound March 17 & 18, 2021
The Grey Bruce Health Unit is investigating two COVID-19 cases associated with The Pub at 1005 2nd Ave East in Owen Sound, Ontario. There is evidence of transmission of COVID-19 that took place among individuals within the bar on the evenings of Wednesday, March 17, and Thursday March 18, 2021.
Public Health emphasizes the urgency for anyone who visited The Pub on the evenings of Wednesday, March 17 and Thursday, March 18, 2021, to seek testing at the nearest COVID-19 assessment centre.
While Public Health has directly contacted the individuals identified as close contacts, there remains unknown patrons who visited the bar on these dates. Anyone who attended the bar on the evenings of Wednesday, March 17, and Thursday, March 18, 2021, is asked to seek testing at the nearest COVID-19 assessment centre. Additionally, anyone who attended the bar on the evenings of Wednesday, March 17, and Thursday March 18, 2021, and is experiencing symptoms is asked to call Public Health at 1-800-263-3456 ext. 3000.
Individuals tested in connection with this investigation are not required to isolate but should limit their activities to essential outings until they have received a negative result.
The patrons' risk is limited to those who visited the premise on the evenings of Wednesday, March 17, and Thursday March 18, 2021. There is no additional risk to individuals who attended the bar on any other day. The facility remains open and is working with Public Health to ensure all patrons' and staff's safety.
Public Health is the leader in all outbreaks and case management. Determining who is at risk is a decision that Public Health can only make. Public Health makes all contact tracing and determination of individual and community risk. This is true of all cases, whether in schools, workplaces or the community. A health care provider or employer cannot make this decision.
If you have questions, please call the health unit at 519-376-9420 or 1-800-263-3456
- For questions about testing, please contact the COVID Infoline at x3000.
- For questions about restaurant practices, please contact the Public Health Inspector Information Line at x3402.
