Update from Grey Bruce Health Unit December 11 2020

   Testing and case counts reported as of 15:30 hrs, Dec. 11, 2020:

  • 3 new case(s) reported in past 24 hours in Grey Bruce; Owen Sound, Huron Kinloss, Kincardine
  • 389 confirmed cases to date (current cumulative total)
  • 29 active case(s)
  • 5 – Active Probable Cases. Probable cases are not lab confirmed, but are symptomatic and are high-risk contacts of an active case.
  • 204 High Risk Contacts associated with active cases.
  • 342 recovered cases  - 18 cases referred to other health units
  • 5 confirmed case(s) from Grey Bruce currently hospitalized
  • 0 death(s)
  • 38 cases reported in Health Care Workers working in Grey Bruce

 

Active Outbreaks:

 

Actions Taken In the Past 24 Hours:

  • Public Health has been actively engaged to support schools with ongoing updates and consultation meetings with local Boards and officials from all schools in Grey and Bruce
  • GBHU COVID-19 Team continue with case and contact management, reporting, and responding to COVID-19 related calls. Contact tracing exceeds provincial targets with 100% of all cases contacted within 24 hours
  • GBHU Team continue to ensure essential public health activities not related to COVID-19

 

Provincial COVID-19 Data - https://covid-19.ontario.ca/data

  • Data at a provincial level specifically captures COVID-19 cases based on the geography that the client was diagnosed/tested
  • Local Data as reported in the Grey Bruce Situation Report captures COVID-19 cases that require case management by the Grey Bruce Public Health Unit.  

 

Location of COVID-19 Confirmed Cases in Bruce and Grey Counties By Municipality As Of 15:30 hrs, December 11, 2020.

Upper Tier

Municipality

Lab Confirmed Cases*

Active Confirmed Cases

Active Probable Cases

Resolved Cases

Grey County

Owen Sound*

72

1

0

71

 

Southgate

62

2

0

60

Grey Highlands

51

5

0

46

Meaford

15

2

0

13

West Grey

22

2

0

20

Blue Mountains

20

1

0

19

Hanover

15

1

0

14

Georgian Bluffs

2

0

0

2

Chatsworth

2

0

0

2

 

 

 

 

 

Bruce County

Kincardine

47

2

0

45

 

South Bruce Peninsula

15

0

0

15

Arran Elderslie

31

4

0

27

Saugeen Shores

9

2

5

7

Huron Kinloss

11

1

0

10

Brockton*

10

5

0

5

South Bruce

3

1

0

2

Northern Bruce Peninsula

2

0

0

2

 

 

 

 

 

Total

 

389

29

5

360

Lab Confirmed Cases* include cases in Long-Term Care/Retirement Home facilities

Active cases indicate those cases that we are aware of, and are confirmed positive. 

Resolved cases indicate those confirmed cases that are no longer active, and are no longer in isolation or requiring isolation, or those that have been referred to another Health Unit.

There is evidence of community spread within all municipalities.  Always practice safety:

Wash Hands, Watch your Distance, Wear a Face Covering.

 
 

