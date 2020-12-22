iHeartRadio
Update from Grey Bruce Health Unit December 22 2020

cjos-covid6

   Testing and case counts reported as of 15:30 hrs, Dec. 22, 2020:

  • 2 new case(s) reported in past 24 hours in Grey Bruce; 1 – Southgate, 1 – Blue Mountains
  • 443 confirmed cases to date (current cumulative total)
  • 26 active case(s)
  • 12 Active Probable Cases. Probable cases are not lab confirmed, but are symptomatic and are high-risk contacts of an active case.
  • 149 High Risk Contacts associated with active cases.
  • 394 recovered cases – 23 cases referred to other health units
  • 3 confirmed case(s) from Grey Bruce currently hospitalized
  • 0 death(s)
  • 40 cases reported in Health Care Workers working in Grey Bruce

 

Active Outbreaks:

  • 2 Facility(ies) in COVID-19 outbreak. Reported in Long-Term Care/Retirement Homes
    • The Village Seniors Long-Term Care, Hanover
    • Errinrung Long-Term Care Home, Thornbury
  • 0 Facility(ies) in COVID-19 outbreak. Reported in Schools
  • 0 Facility(ies) in COVID-19 outbreak. Reported in Childcare Centres

 

Actions Taken In the Past 24 Hours:

 

 

Provincial COVID-19 Data - https://covid-19.ontario.ca/data

  • Data at a provincial level specifically captures COVID-19 cases based on the geography that the client was diagnosed/tested
  • Local Data as reported in the Grey Bruce Situation Report captures COVID-19 cases that require case management by the Grey Bruce Public Health Unit.  

 

 

 

Location of COVID-19 Confirmed Cases in Bruce and Grey Counties By Municipality As Of 15:30 hrs, December 21, 2020.

Upper Tier

Municipality

Lab Confirmed Cases*

Active Confirmed Cases

Active Probable Cases

Resolved Cases

Grey County

Owen Sound*

77

0

0

77

 

Southgate

69

2

0

67

Grey Highlands

52

0

0

52

Meaford

18

3

0

15

West Grey

28

6

0

22

Blue Mountains

23

2

0

21

Hanover

19

3

0

16

Georgian Bluffs

2

0

0

2

Chatsworth

2

0

0

2

 

 

 

 

 

Bruce County

Kincardine

48

0

0

48

 

South Bruce Peninsula

16

0

0

16

Arran Elderslie

35

 

0

35

Saugeen Shores

14

3

0

11

Huron Kinloss

13

2

12

11

Brockton*

16

2

0

14

South Bruce

8

2

0

6

Northern Bruce Peninsula

2

0

0

2

 

 

 

 

 

First Nation Communities

Neyaashiinigmiing

0

0

0

0

 

Saugeen First Nation

1

1

0

0

Total

 

443

26

12

417

Lab Confirmed Cases* include cases in Long-Term Care/Retirement Home facilities

Active cases indicate those cases that we are aware of, and are confirmed positive. 

Resolved cases indicate those confirmed cases that are no longer active, and are no longer in isolation or requiring isolation, or those that have been referred to another Health Unit.

There is evidence of community spread within all municipalities.  Always practice safety:

Wash Hands, Watch your Distance, Wear a Face Covering.

 

 

