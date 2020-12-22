Update from Grey Bruce Health Unit December 22 2020

Lab Confirmed Cases* include cases in Long-Term Care/Retirement Home facilities

Active cases indicate those cases that we are aware of, and are confirmed positive.

Resolved cases indicate those confirmed cases that are no longer active, and are no longer in isolation or requiring isolation, or those that have been referred to another Health Unit.

There is evidence of community spread within all municipalities. Always practice safety:

Wash Hands, Watch your Distance, Wear a Face Covering.