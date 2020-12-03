iHeartRadio
Update from Grey Bruce Health Unit December 3 2020

   Testing and case counts reported as of 15:30 hrs, Dec. 3, 2020:

  • 9 new case(s) reported in past 24 hours in Grey Bruce; Southgate – 4, Grey Highlands – 2, Arran Elderslie – 2, Blue Mountains
  • 353 confirmed cases to date (current cumulative total)
  • 36 active case(s)
  • 7 – Active Probable Cases
    • Probable cases are not lab confirmed, but high-risk contacts of an active case, and also symptomatic
  • 204 High Risk Contacts associated with active cases.
  • 300 recovered cases - 17 cases referred to other health units
  • 0 confirmed case(s) currently hospitalized in Grey Bruce
  • 0 death(s)
  • 37 cases reported in Health Care Workers working in Grey Bruce

 

Active Outbreaks:

 

Actions Taken In the Past 24 Hours:

 

  • Media Release COVID-19 Associated with School
  • Public Health has been actively engaged to support schools with ongoing updates and consultation meetings with local Boards and officials from all schools in Grey and Bruce
  • GBHU COVID-19 Team continue with case and contact management, reporting, and responding to COVID-19 related calls. Contact tracing exceeds provincial targets with 100% of all cases contacted within 24 hours
  • GBHU Team continue to ensure essential public health activities not related to COVID-19

 

Provincial COVID-19 Data - https://covid-19.ontario.ca/data

  • Data at a provincial level specifically captures COVID-19 cases based on the geography that the client was diagnosed/tested
  • Local Data as reported in the Grey Bruce Situation Report captures COVID-19 cases that require case management by the Grey Bruce Public Health Unit.  

 

Location of COVID-19 Confirmed Cases in Bruce and Grey Counties By Municipality As Of 15:30 hrs, December 3, 2020.

Upper Tier

Municipality

Lab Confirmed Cases*

Active Confirmed Cases

Active Probable Cases

Resolved Cases

Grey County

Owen Sound*

71

1

0

70

 

Southgate

55

8

0

47

Grey Highlands

43

7

2

36

Meaford

13

0

0

13

West Grey

21

2

0

19

Blue Mountains

18

1

0

17

Hanover

14

1

0

13

Georgian Bluffs

2

0

0

2

Chatsworth

2

1

4

1

 

 

 

 

 

Bruce County

Kincardine

44

3

0

41

 

South Bruce Peninsula

15

0

0

15

Arran Elderslie

30

9

1

21

Saugeen Shores

7

0

1

7

Huron Kinloss

9

2

0

7

Brockton*

5

0

0

5

South Bruce

2

0

0

2

Northern Bruce Peninsula

2

1

0

1

 

 

 

 

 

Total

 

353

36

7

317

Lab Confirmed Cases* include cases in Long-Term Care/Retirement Home facilities

Active cases indicate those cases that we are aware of, and are confirmed positive. 

Resolved cases indicate those confirmed cases that are no longer active, and are no longer in isolation or requiring isolation, or those that have been referred to another Health Unit

There is evidence of community spread within all municipalities.  Always practice safety:

Wash Hands, Watch your Distance, Wear a Face Covering.

 
 

 

 

Media Relations

Please connect with Media Coordinator, Drew Ferguson, at D.Ferguson@publichealthgreybruce.on.ca 519-376-9420 or 1-800-263-3456 ext. 1269

 

 

Dr. Ian Arra,  MD MSc FRCPC ACPM ABPM

 

Medical Officer of Health and Chief Executive Officer

Grey Bruce Health Unit

101 17th Street East

Owen Sound ON  N4K 0A5

Phone:  (519)376-9420,  Ext. 1241  Fax: (519)376-0605

I.Arra@publichealthgreybruce.on.ca

www.publichealthgreybruce.on.ca

