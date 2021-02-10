iHeartRadio
UPDATE FROM GREY BRUCE HEALTH UNIT FEBRUARY 10 2021

Testing and case counts reported as of 23:59 hrs, Feb. 9, 2021:

  • 4 new case(s) reported in past 24 hours in Grey Bruce: 2- Owen Sound; 1- Southgate; 1- West Grey
  • 669 confirmed cases
  • 17 active case(s)
  • 6 active probable case(s). Probable cases are not lab confirmed, but are symptomatic and are high-risk contacts of an active case.
  • 152 active high-risk contacts
  • 651 resolved cases
  • 1 confirmed case(s) hospitalized
  • 1 death
  • 78 cases reported in health care workers; reports health care workers living in Grey Bruce and working both in and outside Grey Bruce.

 

Vaccine

The Grey Bruce Health Unit COVID-19 Vaccination Program Plan

  • 1500 Doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in Grey and Bruce

 

Active Outbreaks:

 

Actions Taken In the Past 24 Hours:

  • Public Health has been actively engaged to support schools with ongoing updates and consultation meetings with local Boards and officials from all schools in Grey and Bruce
  • GBHU COVID-19 Team continue with case and contact management, reporting, and responding to COVID-19 related calls. Contact tracing exceeds provincial targets with 100% of all cases contacted within 24 hours
  • GBHU Team continue to ensure essential public health activities not related to COVID-19

 

Provincial COVID-19 Data - https://covid-19.ontario.ca/data

