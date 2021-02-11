iHeartRadio
UPDATE FROM GREY BRUCE HEALTH UNIT FEBRUARY 11 2021

Testing and case counts reported as of 23:59 hrs, Feb. 10, 2021:

  • 4 new case(s) reported in past 24 hours in Grey Bruce: 2- West Grey; 1- South Bruce; 1- Southgate 
  • 672 confirmed cases; removes one case now confirmed false positive
  • 18 active case(s)
  • 4 active probable case(s). Probable cases are not lab confirmed, but are symptomatic and are high-risk contacts of an active case.
  • 164 active high-risk contacts
  • 653 resolved cases
  • 1 confirmed case(s) hospitalized
  • 1 death
  • 79 cases reported in health care workers; reports health care workers living in Grey Bruce and working both in and outside Grey Bruce.

 

Vaccine

The Grey Bruce Health Unit COVID-19 Vaccination Program Plan

  • 1500 Doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in Grey and Bruce

 

Active Outbreaks:

 

Actions Taken In the Past 24 Hours:

  • Media Release - COVID-19 Associated with School
  • Media Release - COVID-19 Associated with School - Update
  • Public Health has been actively engaged to support schools with ongoing updates and consultation meetings with local Boards and officials from all schools in Grey and Bruce
  • GBHU COVID-19 Team continue with case and contact management, reporting, and responding to COVID-19 related calls. Contact tracing exceeds provincial targets with 100% of all cases contacted within 24 hours
  • GBHU Team continue to ensure essential public health activities not related to COVID-19

 

Provincial COVID-19 Data - https://covid-19.ontario.ca/data

 

