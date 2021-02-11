UPDATE FROM GREY BRUCE HEALTH UNIT FEBRUARY 11 2021
Testing and case counts reported as of 23:59 hrs, Feb. 10, 2021:
- 4 new case(s) reported in past 24 hours in Grey Bruce: 2- West Grey; 1- South Bruce; 1- Southgate
- 672 confirmed cases; removes one case now confirmed false positive
- 18 active case(s)
- 4 active probable case(s). Probable cases are not lab confirmed, but are symptomatic and are high-risk contacts of an active case.
- 164 active high-risk contacts
- 653 resolved cases
- 1 confirmed case(s) hospitalized
- 1 death
- 79 cases reported in health care workers; reports health care workers living in Grey Bruce and working both in and outside Grey Bruce.
The Grey Bruce Health Unit COVID-19 Vaccination Program Plan
- 1500 Doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in Grey and Bruce
Active Outbreaks:
- 0 Facility(ies) in COVID-19 outbreak. Reported in Long-Term Care/Retirement Homes
- 0 Facility(ies) in COVID-19 outbreak. Reported in Schools
- 0 Facility(ies) in COVID-19 outbreak. Reported in Childcare Centres
Actions Taken In the Past 24 Hours:
- Media Release - COVID-19 Associated with School
- Media Release - COVID-19 Associated with School - Update
- Public Health has been actively engaged to support schools with ongoing updates and consultation meetings with local Boards and officials from all schools in Grey and Bruce
- GBHU COVID-19 Team continue with case and contact management, reporting, and responding to COVID-19 related calls. Contact tracing exceeds provincial targets with 100% of all cases contacted within 24 hours
- GBHU Team continue to ensure essential public health activities not related to COVID-19
Provincial COVID-19 Data - https://covid-19.ontario.ca/data
- Provincial Testing Data
- Provincial Hospitalization Data
- Provincial Likely Source of Infection Data
- Raw Data to Download - Provincial
- Variety of raw data for all reports generated at the provincial level
