iHeartRadio
-8°C

Static Links

Instagram

UPDATE FROM GREY BRUCE HEALTH UNIT FEBRUARY 5 2021

cjos-covid6

Follow the 3 W’s – Wash hands frequently, Watch distance (ideally 6ft), and Wear face covering correctly, and the 2 A’s - Avoid Crowds and Arrange for outdoor activities instead of indoors whenever possible

The Situation Report data aligns with the provincial Case and Contact Management (CCM) systems.  Click here for details.

 

Testing and case counts reported as of 23:59 hrs, Feb. 4, 2021:

  • 7 new case(s) reported in past 24 hours in Grey Bruce: 2-Grey Highlands; 2-Huron-Kinloss; 1-Southgate; 1-Saugeen Shores; 1-Kincardine
  • 662 confirmed cases
  • 32 active case(s)
  • 1 active probable case(s). Probable cases are not lab confirmed, but are symptomatic and are high-risk contacts of an active case.
  • 88 active high-risk contacts
  • 629 resolved cases
  • 1 confirmed case(s) hospitalized
  • 1 death
  • 79 cases reported in health care workers; reports health care workers living in Grey Bruce and working both in and outside Grey Bruce.

 

Vaccine

The Grey Bruce Health Unit COVID-19 Vaccination Program Plan

  • 800 Doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in Grey and Bruce

 

Active Outbreaks:

 

Actions Taken In the Past 24 Hours:

  • YouTube Townhall session Grey Bruce Schools and COVID-19 Update for Parents, Guardians and Students
  • Media Release Grey Bruce COVID-19 Vaccine Delivery
  • Public Health has been actively engaged to support schools with ongoing updates and consultation meetings with local Boards and officials from all schools in Grey and Bruce
  • GBHU COVID-19 Team continue with case and contact management, reporting, and responding to COVID-19 related calls. Contact tracing exceeds provincial targets with 100% of all cases contacted within 24 hours
  • GBHU Team continue to ensure essential public health activities not related to COVID-19

 

Provincial COVID-19 Data - https://covid-19.ontario.ca/data

You may be interested in...

  • cjos rink

    Harrison Park Good Cheer Rink Maximum Number of Users

    The City is pleased to announce that following consultation with the Grey Bruce Health Unit (GBHU), the Harrison Park Good Cheer Outdoor Rink will increase capacity to a maximum of 15 users per 45-minute time block. This change will take effect on Saturday, February 6, 2021.
  • cjos police

    Owen Sound Police kept busy with two incidents

    City police have charged two people in separate incidents Thursday afternoon - one involving mischief and assault at a local restaurant; the other involving a knife
  • Wiarton Willie

    Wiarton Issues Release on Absence of Willie

    Is Willie dead or alive?  Would you question the Easter Bunny or Santa Claus?  Whether or not a groundhog is present on Groundhog Day, the point is for the day to be light-hearted and the community to just have fun!  
COVID19 Right Rail
Global Outbreak COVID-19

Check out what we've been playing!

Subscribe

Sign up for The Dock's Inside Scoop

Logo

The Dock's Inside Scoop

*
*
*
By ticking this box, I agree to receive the chosen newsletter, including promotional programming. marketing, and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to receive the aforementioned items at any time.
787 9th Ave E. Owen Sound ON N4K 3E6  -   1-519-470-7626  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca