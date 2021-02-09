UPDATE FROM GREY BRUCE HEALTH UNIT FEBRUARY 9 2021
Current Situation: Provincial Order Lockdown remain in effect in Grey Bruce until Feb 16
Follow the 3 W’s – Wash hands frequently, Watch distance (ideally 6ft), and Wear face covering correctly, and the 2 A’s - Avoid Crowds and Arrange for outdoor activities instead of indoors whenever possible.
The Situation Report data aligns with the provincial Case and Contact Management (CCM) systems. Click here for details.
Testing and case counts reported as of 23:59 hrs, Feb. 8, 2021:
- 0 new case(s) reported in past 24 hours in Grey Bruce:
- 665 confirmed cases
- 20 active case(s)
- 9 active probable case(s). Probable cases are not lab confirmed, but are symptomatic and are high-risk contacts of an active case.
- 125 active high-risk contacts
- 644 resolved cases
- 1 confirmed case(s) hospitalized
- 1 death
- 78 cases reported in health care workers; reports health care workers living in Grey Bruce and working both in and outside Grey Bruce.
The Grey Bruce Health Unit COVID-19 Vaccination Program Plan
- 1320 Doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in Grey and Bruce
Active Outbreaks:
- 0 Facility(ies) in COVID-19 outbreak. Reported in Long-Term Care/Retirement Homes
- 0 Facility(ies) in COVID-19 outbreak. Reported in Schools
- 0 Facility(ies) in COVID-19 outbreak. Reported in Childcare Centres
Actions Taken In the Past 24 Hours:
- Media Release COVID-19 Associated with School
- Public Health has been actively engaged to support schools with ongoing updates and consultation meetings with local Boards and officials from all schools in Grey and Bruce
- GBHU COVID-19 Team continue with case and contact management, reporting, and responding to COVID-19 related calls. Contact tracing exceeds provincial targets with 100% of all cases contacted within 24 hours
- GBHU Team continue to ensure essential public health activities not related to COVID-19
Provincial COVID-19 Data - https://covid-19.ontario.ca/data
- Provincial Testing Data
- Provincial Hospitalization Data
- Provincial Likely Source of Infection Data
- Raw Data to Download - Provincial
- Variety of raw data for all reports generated at the provincial level
You may be interested in...
-
UPDATE FROM GREY BRUCE HEALTH UNIT FEBRUARY 8 20213 new case(s) reported in past 24 hours in Grey Bruce: 1- Owen Sound; 1- Kincardine; 1- Hanover
-
UPDATE FROM GREY BRUCE HEALTH UNIT FEBRUARY 9 20210 new cases reported in past 24 hours in Grey Bruce - with 20 active cases
-
Gunman remains at large after victim shot in IngersollA significant police presence has cornered off a parking lot at 31 Thames St. South in Ingersoll, for reports of an unconfirmed shooting.