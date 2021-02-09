UPDATE FROM GREY BRUCE HEALTH UNIT FEBRUARY 9 2021

Current Situation: Provincial Order Lockdown remain in effect in Grey Bruce until Feb 16

Follow the 3 W’s – W ash hands frequently, W atch distance (ideally 6ft), and W ear face covering correctly, and the 2 A’s - A void Crowds and A rrange for outdoor activities instead of indoors whenever possible.

The Situation Report data aligns with the provincial Case and Contact Management (CCM) systems. Click here for details.

Testing and case counts reported as of 23:59 hrs, Feb. 8, 2021:

0 new case(s) reported in past 24 hours in Grey Bruce:

665 confirmed cases

20 active case(s)

9 active probable case(s). Probable cases are not lab confirmed, but are symptomatic and are high-risk contacts of an active case.

125 active high-risk contacts

644 resolved cases

1 confirmed case(s) hospitalized

1 death

78 cases reported in health care workers; reports health care workers living in Grey Bruce and working both in and outside Grey Bruce.

Vaccine

The Grey Bruce Health Unit COVID-19 Vaccination Program Plan

1320 Doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in Grey and Bruce

Active Outbreaks:

0 Facility(ies) in COVID-19 outbreak. Reported in Long-Term Care/Retirement Homes

0 Facility(ies) in COVID-19 outbreak. Reported in Schools

0 Facility(ies) in COVID-19 outbreak. Reported in Childcare Centres

Actions Taken In the Past 24 Hours:

Media Release COVID-19 Associated with School

Public Health has been actively engaged to support schools with ongoing updates and consultation meetings with local Boards and officials from all schools in Grey and Bruce

GBHU COVID-19 Team continue with case and contact management, reporting, and responding to COVID-19 related calls. Contact tracing exceeds provincial targets with 100% of all cases contacted within 24 hours

GBHU Team continue to ensure essential public health activities not related to COVID-19

Provincial COVID-19 Data - https://covid-19.ontario.ca/data