iHeartRadio
-11°C

Static Links

Instagram

Update From The Grey-Bruce Health Unit February 16 2021

cjos-covid6

Testing and case counts reported as of 23:59 hrs, Feb. 15, 2021:

  • 0 new case(s) reported in past 24 hours in Grey Bruce
  • 687 confirmed cases
  • 22 active case(s)
  • 174 active high-risk contacts
  • 664 resolved cases
  • 1 confirmed case(s) hospitalized
  • 1 death
  • 82 cases reported in health care workers; reports health care workers living in Grey Bruce and working both in and outside Grey Bruce.

 

Vaccine

The Grey Bruce Health Unit COVID-19 Vaccination Program Plan

  • 1500 Doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in Grey and Bruce

 

Active Outbreaks:

 

Actions Taken In the Past 24 Hours:

  • Public Health has been actively engaged to support schools with ongoing updates and consultation meetings with local Boards and officials from all schools in Grey and Bruce
  • GBHU COVID-19 Team continue with case and contact management, reporting, and responding to COVID-19 related calls. Contact tracing exceeds provincial targets with 100% of all cases contacted within 24 hours
  • GBHU Team continue to ensure essential public health activities not related to COVID-19

 

Provincial COVID-19 Data - https://covid-19.ontario.ca/data

You may be interested in...

COVID19 Right Rail
Global Outbreak COVID-19

Check out what we've been playing!

Subscribe

Sign up for The Dock's Inside Scoop

Logo

The Dock's Inside Scoop

*
*
*
By ticking this box, I agree to receive the chosen newsletter, including promotional programming. marketing, and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to receive the aforementioned items at any time.
787 9th Ave E. Owen Sound ON N4K 3E6  -   1-519-470-7626  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca