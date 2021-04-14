iHeartRadio
Update from the Grey Bruce Health Unit for Apr 14, 2021

Testing and case counts reported as of 23:59 hrs, April 13, 2021:

  • 25 new case(s) reported in past 24 hours in Grey Bruce: 11 – Owen Sound, 3 – The Blue Mountains, 2 – Grey Highlands, 2 – Hanover, 2 – Meaford, 1 – Arran-Elderslie, 1 – Brockton, 1 – Huron-Kinloss, 1 – South Bruce Peninsula, 1 – West Grey
  • 959 confirmed cases
    • Includes 99 cases of Variants of Concern (VOC), 25 active
    • 2 Case(s) added as transferred in from other health units: 1 – Saugeen Shores, 1 - Southgate
  • 111 active case(s)
  • 498 active high-risk contacts   
  • 870 resolved cases
  • 1 confirmed case(s) hospitalized in Grey and Bruce due to COVID-19
    • 3 case(s) hospitalized outside Grey Bruce due to COVID-19
  • 5 deaths
    • 1 of these deaths related to a Grey Bruce resident that acquired the infection and was treated outside of Grey Bruce
    • 1 of these deaths related to a case that acquired the infection in Grey and Bruce however passed away outside of Grey and Bruce
  • 85 cases reported in health care workers; reports health care workers living in Grey Bruce and working both in and outside Grey Bruce

Active Outbreaks:

 

NEW* Active School Investigations: Schools (publichealthgreybruce.on.ca)

  • All School Investigations are now available in table format. If an investigation is confirmed as an outbreak, the investigation will be moved to the outbreak table.

 

Vaccine - Website and Dashboard - New

 

Future Vaccination Planning:

 

Actions Taken In the Past 24 Hours:

  • Media Release COVID-19 Associated with Georgian Bay Community School
  • Media Release COVID-19 Confirmed Outbreak at Queen of Hearts Nursery School
  • Public Health has been actively engaged to support schools with ongoing updates and consultation meetings with local Boards and officials from all schools in Grey and Bruce
  • GBHU COVID-19 Team continue with case and contact management, reporting, and responding to COVID-19 related calls. Contact tracing exceeds provincial targets with 100% of all cases contacted within 24 hours
  • GBHU Team continue to ensure essential public health activities not related to COVID-19

 

Provincial COVID-19 Data - https://covid-19.ontario.ca/data

