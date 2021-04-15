iHeartRadio
Update from the Grey Bruce Health Unit for Apr 15, 2021

cjos covid6

Testing and case counts reported as of 23:59 hrs, April 14, 2021:

  • 42 new case(s) reported in past 24 hours in Grey Bruce: 11 – The Blue Mountains, 9 – Owen Sound, 5 – West Grey, 4 – Meaford, 3 – Hanover, 1, Arran Elderslie, 1 – Chatsworth, 1 – Grey Highlands, 1 – Huron-Kinloss, 1 – Kincardine, 1 – Saugeen Shores, 1 – South Bruce, 1 – Southgate, 2 – TBD (location being confirmed through case and contact management)
  •  1029 confirmed cases
    • Includes 101 cases of Variants of Concern (VOC), 21 active
    • 2 Case(s) added to totals – transferred to Grey-Bruce from other health units: 1 – Saugeen Shores, 1 – Hanover
    • 1 Case(s) transferred out to another Health Unit
  • 145 active case(s)
  • 512 active high-risk contacts   
  • 879 resolved cases
  • 1 confirmed case(s) hospitalized in Grey and Bruce due to COVID-19
    • 3 case(s) hospitalized outside Grey Bruce due to COVID-19
  • 5 deaths
    • 1 of these deaths is related to a Grey Bruce resident that acquired the infection and was treated outside of Grey Bruce
    • 1 of these deaths is related to a case that acquired the infection in Grey and Bruce however passed away outside of Grey and Bruce
  • 86 cases reported in health care workers; reports health care workers living in Grey Bruce and working both in and outside Grey Bruce

Active Outbreaks:

  • 0 Facility(ies) in COVID-19 outbreak. Reported in Hospitals
  • 0 Facility(ies) in COVID-19 outbreak. Reported in Long-Term Care/Retirement Homes
  • 1 Facility(ies) in COVID-19 outbreak. Reported in Schools
    • Notre Dame School in confirmed Outbreak
    • Hanover Height Community School in Suspect Outbreak
  • 0 Facility(ies) in COVID-19 outbreak. Reported in Childcare Centres

 

NEW* Active School Investigations: Schools (publichealthgreybruce.on.ca)

  • All School Investigations are now available in table format. If an investigation is confirmed as an outbreak, the investigation will be moved to the outbreak table.

 

Vaccine - Website and Dashboard - New

 

Future Vaccination Planning:

 

Actions Taken In the Past 24 Hours:

 

Provincial COVID-19 Data - https://covid-19.ontario.ca/data

