Update from the Grey Bruce Health Unit for Apr 16, 2021
Testing and case counts reported as of 23:59 hrs, April 15, 2021:
- 32 new case(s) reported in past 24 hours in Grey Bruce: 10 – Owen Sound, 7 – Grey Highlands, 3 – Southgate, 3 – The Blue Mountains, 2 – Meaford, 1 – Brockton, 1 – Georgian Bluffs, 1 – Hanover, 1 – Huron-Kinloss, 1 – Northern Bruce Peninsula, 1 – Saugeen Shores, 1 – South Bruce
- 1062 confirmed cases
- Includes 108 cases of Variants of Concern (VOC), 22 active
- 1 Case(s) transferred out to another Health Unit
- 169 active case(s)
- 661 active high-risk contacts
- 888 resolved cases
- 1 confirmed case(s) hospitalized in Grey and Bruce due to COVID-19
- 3 case(s) hospitalized outside Grey Bruce due to COVID-19
- 5 deaths
- 1 of these deaths is related to a Grey Bruce resident that acquired the infection and was treated outside of Grey Bruce
- 1 of these deaths is related to a case that acquired the infection in Grey and Bruce however passed away outside of Grey and Bruce
- 87 cases reported in health care workers; reports health care workers living in Grey Bruce and working both in and outside Grey Bruce
Active Outbreaks:
- 0 Facility(ies) in COVID-19 outbreak. Reported in Hospitals
- 0 Facility(ies) in COVID-19 outbreak. Reported in Long-Term Care/Retirement Homes
- 1 Facility(ies) in COVID-19 outbreak. Reported in Schools
- Notre Dame School in confirmed Outbreak
- Hanover Height Community School in Suspect Outbreak
- 1 Facility(ies) in COVID-19 outbreak. Reported in Childcare Centres
- Queen of Hearts – Owen Sound
NEW* Active School Investigations: Schools (publichealthgreybruce.on.ca)
- All School Investigations are now available in table format. If an investigation is confirmed as an outbreak, the investigation will be moved to the outbreak table.
Vaccine - Website and Dashboard - New
- Vaccine shipment week of April 12, 2021, 6380 doses received
- 8067 COVID Vaccines given in the past 7 days
- 45557 total doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in Grey and Bruce (Vaccine_Data_Overview.pdf (publichealthgreybruce.on.ca))
Future Vaccination Planning:
- Weekly Vaccine Schedule - April 12
- For week of April 12, vaccinations will focus on: clients 60+ (Hockey Hubs); First Nation Communities; any remaining phase 1 qualifying residents; congregate settings, family health team clinics; participating pharmacies, immunocompromised focused clinics, school and childcare staff, those with the highest and high risk health conditions. Other Currently Eligible Groups (publichealthgreybruce.on.ca)
- Notes:
- For age based and eligible group bookings, please visit: Grey Bruce Health Unit (publichealthgreybruce.on.ca) and follow the instructions.
- Grey Bruce Health Unit Other Eligible Groups in Phase 2 Booking System - Other Currently Eligible Groups (publichealthgreybruce.on.ca)
- Frequently asked questions – visit: Book Vaccine Appointment (publichealthgreybruce.on.ca)
- Appointments are not available by calling your healthcare provider. Appointments are not available by calling the Health Unit.
Actions Taken In the Past 24 Hours:
- Media Release COVID-19 Suspect Outbreak Hanover Heights Community School
- Media Release COVID-19 Community Outbreak in Eastern Grey County
- Public Health has been actively engaged to support schools with ongoing updates and consultation meetings with local Boards and officials from all schools in Grey and Bruce
- GBHU COVID-19 Team continue with case and contact management, reporting, and responding to COVID-19 related calls. Contact tracing exceeds provincial targets with 100% of all cases contacted within 24 hours
- GBHU Team continue to ensure essential public health activities not related to COVID-19
Provincial COVID-19 Data - https://covid-19.ontario.ca/data
