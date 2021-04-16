iHeartRadio
Update from the Grey Bruce Health Unit for Apr 16, 2021

cjos covid6

Testing and case counts reported as of 23:59 hrs, April 15, 2021:

  •  32 new case(s) reported in past 24 hours in Grey Bruce: 10 – Owen Sound, 7 – Grey Highlands, 3 – Southgate, 3 – The Blue Mountains, 2 – Meaford, 1 – Brockton, 1 – Georgian Bluffs, 1 – Hanover, 1 – Huron-Kinloss, 1 – Northern Bruce Peninsula, 1 – Saugeen Shores, 1 – South Bruce
  •  1062 confirmed cases
    • Includes 108 cases of Variants of Concern (VOC), 22 active
    • 1 Case(s) transferred out to another Health Unit
  • 169 active case(s)
  • 661 active high-risk contacts   
  • 888 resolved cases
  • 1 confirmed case(s) hospitalized in Grey and Bruce due to COVID-19
    • 3 case(s) hospitalized outside Grey Bruce due to COVID-19
  • 5 deaths
    • 1 of these deaths is related to a Grey Bruce resident that acquired the infection and was treated outside of Grey Bruce
    • 1 of these deaths is related to a case that acquired the infection in Grey and Bruce however passed away outside of Grey and Bruce
  • 87 cases reported in health care workers; reports health care workers living in Grey Bruce and working both in and outside Grey Bruce

Active Outbreaks:

  • 0 Facility(ies) in COVID-19 outbreak. Reported in Hospitals
  • 0 Facility(ies) in COVID-19 outbreak. Reported in Long-Term Care/Retirement Homes
  • 1 Facility(ies) in COVID-19 outbreak. Reported in Schools
    • Notre Dame School in confirmed Outbreak
    • Hanover Height Community School in Suspect Outbreak
  • 1 Facility(ies) in COVID-19 outbreak. Reported in Childcare Centres
    • Queen of Hearts – Owen Sound

 

NEW* Active School Investigations: Schools (publichealthgreybruce.on.ca)

  • All School Investigations are now available in table format. If an investigation is confirmed as an outbreak, the investigation will be moved to the outbreak table.

 

Vaccine - Website and Dashboard - New

 

Future Vaccination Planning:

 

Actions Taken In the Past 24 Hours:

  • Media Release COVID-19 Suspect Outbreak Hanover Heights Community School
  • Media Release COVID-19 Community Outbreak in Eastern Grey County
  • Public Health has been actively engaged to support schools with ongoing updates and consultation meetings with local Boards and officials from all schools in Grey and Bruce
  • GBHU COVID-19 Team continue with case and contact management, reporting, and responding to COVID-19 related calls. Contact tracing exceeds provincial targets with 100% of all cases contacted within 24 hours
  • GBHU Team continue to ensure essential public health activities not related to COVID-19

 

Provincial COVID-19 Data - https://covid-19.ontario.ca/data

