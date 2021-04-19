iHeartRadio
16°C

Static Links

Instagram

Update from the Grey Bruce Health Unit for Apr 19, 2021

cjos covid6

Testing and case counts reported as of 23:59 hrs, April 18, 2021:

  • 13 new case(s) reported in past 24 hours in Grey Bruce: 4 – Owen Sound, 3 – Southgate, 2 – Georgian Bluffs, 1 – Meaford, 1 – The Blue Mountains, 1 – Grey Highlands, 1 – Chatsworth
  •  1107 confirmed cases
    • Includes 183 cases of Variants of Concern (VOC), 73 active
    • 2 Cases removed as false positives
  • 160 active case(s)
  • 664 active high-risk contacts   
  • 942 resolved cases
  • 4 confirmed case(s) hospitalized in Grey and Bruce due to COVID-19
    • 2 case(s) hospitalized outside Grey Bruce due to COVID-19
  • 5 deaths
    • 1 of these deaths is related to a Grey Bruce resident that acquired the infection and was treated outside of Grey Bruce
    • 1 of these deaths is related to a case that acquired the infection in Grey and Bruce however passed away outside of Grey and Bruce
  • 87 cases reported in health care workers; reports health care workers living in Grey Bruce and working both in and outside Grey Bruce

 

Active Outbreaks:

  • 0 Facility(ies) in COVID-19 outbreak. Reported in Hospitals
  • 0 Facility(ies) in COVID-19 outbreak. Reported in Long-Term Care/Retirement Homes
  • 1 Facility(ies) in COVID-19 outbreak. Reported in Schools
    • Notre Dame School in confirmed Outbreak
    • Hanover Heights Community School in Suspect Outbreak
  • 1 Facility(ies) in COVID-19 outbreak. Reported in Childcare Centres
    • Queen of Hearts – Owen Sound

 

NEW* Active School Investigations: Schools (publichealthgreybruce.on.ca)

  • All School Investigations are now available in table format. If an investigation is confirmed as an outbreak, the investigation will be moved to the outbreak table.

 

Vaccine - Website and Dashboard - New

 

Future Vaccination Planning:

 

Actions Taken In the Past 24 Hours:

  • Public Health has been actively engaged to support schools with ongoing updates and consultation meetings with local Boards and officials from all schools in Grey and Bruce
  • GBHU COVID-19 Team continue with case and contact management, reporting, and responding to COVID-19 related calls. Contact tracing exceeds provincial targets with 100% of all cases contacted within 24 hours
  • GBHU Team continue to ensure essential public health activities not related to COVID-19

 

Provincial COVID-19 Data - https://covid-19.ontario.ca/data

You may be interested in...

  • cjos covid6

    Update from the Grey Bruce Health Unit for Apr 19, 2021

    13 new case(s) reported in past 24 hours in Grey Bruce: 4 – Owen Sound, 3 – Southgate, 2 – Georgian Bluffs, 1 – Meaford, 1 – The Blue Mountains, 1 – Grey Highlands, 1 – Chatsworth
  • cjos covid6

    Update from the Grey Bruce Health Unit for Apr 16, 2021

    32 new case(s) reported in past 24 hours in Grey Bruce: 10 – Owen Sound, 7 – Grey Highlands, 3 – Southgate, 3 – The Blue Mountains, 2 – Meaford, 1 – Brockton, 1 – Georgian Bluffs, 1 – Hanover, 1 – Huron-Kinloss, 1 – Northern Bruce Peninsula, 1 – Saugeen Shores, 1 – South Bruce
  • explosiion photos.jpg

    PROPANE GAS FIRE/EXPLOSION IN GREY HIGHLANDS 

    On April 13th, 2021 at 8:46 a.m. Grey Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were dispatched to an explosion/fire that had occurred at a rural property on Grey Road 12, near Sideroad 10A, in the Municipality of Grey Highlands.
  • cjos fire

    2021 Home Inspection Program In Owen Sound Will Not Happen This Year

    Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Owen Sound Fire and Emergency Services will not be conducting their annual Home Visitation and Assistance Program in 2021. The program, which has been done for over two decades, usually starts in May and runs through the summer months.
  • explosiion photos.jpg

    PROPANE GAS FIRE/EXPLOSION IN GREY HIGHLANDS 

    On April 13th, 2021 at 8:46 a.m. Grey Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were dispatched to an explosion/fire that had occurred at a rural property on Grey Road 12, near Sideroad 10A, in the Municipality of Grey Highlands.
  • CJOS georgian bluffs

    Opening of Select Outdoor Spaces (Georgian Bluffs)

    As a result of amendments to COVID-19 restrictions announced by the Province on April 18, 2021, the Township of Georgian Bluffs is re-opening the following outdoor recreational spaces, effective April 19, 2021:
COVID19 Right Rail
Global Outbreak COVID-19

Check out what we've been playing!

Subscribe

Sign up for The Dock's Inside Scoop

Logo

The Dock's Inside Scoop

*
*
*
By ticking this box, I agree to receive the chosen newsletter, including promotional programming. marketing, and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to receive the aforementioned items at any time.
787 9th Ave E. Owen Sound ON N4K 3E6  -   1-519-470-7626  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca