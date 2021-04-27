Update from the Grey Bruce Health Unit for Apr 27, 2021
Testing and case counts reported as of 23:59 hrs, April 26, 2021:
- 2 new case(s) reported in past 24 hours in Grey Bruce: 2 – Southgate
- 1172 confirmed cases
- Includes 235 cases of Variants of Concern (VOC), 25 active
- 77 active case(s)
- 336 active high-risk contacts
- 1090 resolved cases
- 4 confirmed case(s) hospitalized in Grey and Bruce due to COVID-19
- 1 case(s) hospitalized outside Grey Bruce due to COVID-19
- 5 case(s) transferred from other Health Unit’s to local Intensive Care Units; all 5 cases remain with the transferring Health Unit and are not reflected in local case counts
- 5 deaths
- 1 of these deaths is related to a Grey Bruce resident that acquired the infection and was treated outside of Grey Bruce
- 1 of these deaths is related to a case that acquired the infection in Grey and Bruce however passed away outside of Grey and Bruce
- 93 cases reported in health care workers; reports health care workers living in Grey Bruce and working both in and outside Grey Bruce
Active Outbreaks:
- 0 Facility(ies) in COVID-19 outbreak. Reported in Hospitals
- 0 Facility(ies) in COVID-19 outbreak. Reported in Long-Term Care/Retirement Homes
- 0 Facility(ies) in COVID-19 outbreak. Reported in Schools
- 1 Facility(ies) in COVID-19 outbreak. Reported in Childcare Centres
- Queen of Hearts – Owen Sound
NEW* Active School Investigations: Schools (publichealthgreybruce.on.ca)
- All School Investigations are now available in table format. If an investigation is confirmed as an outbreak, the investigation will be moved to the outbreak table.
Vaccine - Website and Dashboard
- Vaccine shipment week of April 26, 2021, 3510 doses received
- 6436 COVID-19 vaccines given in the past 7 days
- 54636 total doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in Grey and Bruce
Future Vaccination Planning:
- Detailed Vaccine Schedule for April 26 (publichealthgreybruce.on.ca)
- For week of April 26, vaccinations will focus on: clients 60+ (Hockey Hubs); First Nation Communities; any remaining phase 1 qualifying residents; migrant workers, family health team clinics; participating pharmacies, immuno-compromised/pregnancy focused clinics, those with the highest and high risk health conditions. Other Currently Eligible Groups (publichealthgreybruce.on.ca)
- Notes:
- For age based and eligible group bookings, please visit: Grey Bruce Health Unit (publichealthgreybruce.on.ca) and follow the instructions.
- Grey Bruce Health Unit Other Eligible Groups in Phase 2 Booking System - Other Currently Eligible Groups (publichealthgreybruce.on.ca)
- Frequently asked questions – visit: Book Vaccine Appointment (publichealthgreybruce.on.ca)
- Appointments are not available by calling your healthcare provider. Appointments are not available by calling the Health Unit.
Actions Taken In the Past 24 Hours:
- Media Release - Grey Bruce Health Unit’s COVID-19 Help Line Re-Activated
- Media Release - Download Grey Bruce COVID-19 Vaccine App now
- Public Health has been actively engaged to support schools with ongoing updates and consultation meetings with local Boards and officials from all schools in Grey and Bruce
- GBHU COVID-19 Team continue with case and contact management, reporting, and responding to COVID-19 related calls. Contact tracing exceeds provincial targets with 100% of all cases contacted within 24 hours
- GBHU Team continue to ensure essential public health activities not related to COVID-19
Provincial COVID-19 Data - https://covid-19.ontario.ca/data
