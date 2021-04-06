Update from the Grey Bruce Health Unit for Apr 6, 2021
Testing and case counts reported as of 23:59 hrs, April 5, 2021:
- 3 new case(s) reported in past 24 hours in Grey Bruce: 1 Hanover, 1 Chatsworth, 1 Grey Highlands
- 871 confirmed cases
- Includes 63 cases of Variants of Concern (VOC), 21 active
- 2 cases referred to other health units
- 63 active case(s)
- 400 active high-risk contacts
- 804 resolved cases
- 2 confirmed case(s) hospitalized in Grey Bruce due to COVID-19
- 2 additional cases hospitalized outside Grey Bruce
- 3 deaths
- 1 additional death related to a Grey Bruce Resident acquired the infection and treated in a separate jurisdiction outside of Grey Bruce
- 84 cases reported in health care workers; reports health care workers living in Grey Bruce and working both in and outside Grey Bruce
Active Outbreaks:
- 1 Facility(ies) in COVID-19 outbreak. Reported in Hospitals
- 0 Facility(ies) in COVID-19 outbreak. Reported in Long-Term Care/Retirement Homes
- 0 Facility(ies) in COVID-19 outbreak. Reported in Schools
- 0 Facility(ies) in COVID-19 outbreak. Reported in Childcare Centres
Vaccine - Website - The Grey Bruce Health Unit COVID-19 Vaccination Program Plan
- 32,134 total doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in Grey and Bruce
Vaccine Progress April 5 (publichealthgreybruce.on.ca)
Future Vaccination Planning:
Vaccine rollout: Detailed Vaccine Schedule for April 5 (publichealthgreybruce.on.ca)
- For week of April 5, vaccinations will focus on: clients 70+ (Hockey Hubs); First Nation Communities; LTC/Retirement Home staff, residents and essential caregivers (2nd dose); congregate settings, family health team clinics. For Stage 2 Priority groups see: Vaccine Three-Phase Plan (publichealthgreybruce.on.ca)
- Notes:
- Those turning 70 this year or older, born 1951 or earlier, can make appointments through the provincial on-line booking system for COVID-19 vaccinations at https://ontario.ca/bookvaccine. Those without access to the internet can call the toll-free number 1-888-999-6488.
- Clients without a Health Care Provider or a Health Care Provider outside Grey Bruce, should call the toll-free number 1-888-999-6488.
- For more information, please view the following: Implementation of Provincial Booking System Across Public Health Units | Ontario Newsroom
- For detailed Frequently asked questions – visit: Book Vaccine Appointment (publichealthgreybruce.on.ca)
- Appointments are not available by calling your healthcare provider. Appointments are not available by calling the Health Unit.
- No one will be left out.
Actions Taken In the Past 24 Hours:
- Public Health has been actively engaged to support schools with ongoing updates and consultation meetings with local Boards and officials from all schools in Grey and Bruce
- GBHU COVID-19 Team continue with case and contact management, reporting, and responding to COVID-19 related calls. Contact tracing exceeds provincial targets with 100% of all cases contacted within 24 hours
- GBHU Team continue to ensure essential public health activities not related to COVID-19
Provincial COVID-19 Data - https://covid-19.ontario.ca/data
