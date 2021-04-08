iHeartRadio
Update from the Grey Bruce Health Unit for Apr 8, 2021

Testing and case counts reported as of 23:59 hrs, April 7, 2021:

  • 18 new case(s) reported in past 24 hours in Grey Bruce: 6 Blue Mountains, 4 Owen Sound, 3 Huron Kinloss, 1 West Grey, 1 South Bruce Peninsula, 1 Kincardine, 1 Hanover, 1 Arran Elderslie
  • 898 confirmed cases
    • Includes 71 cases of Variants of Concern (VOC), 18 active
    • 1 cases referred to other health unit
    • 3 cases referred from other health units; 2 Blue Mountains, 1 Huron Kinloss
  • 72 active case(s)
  • 352 active high-risk contacts
  • 822 resolved cases
  • 1 confirmed case(s) hospitalized in Grey and Bruce due to COVID-19
    • 1 case hospitalized outside Grey Bruce
  • 3 deaths
    • 1 additional death related to a Grey Bruce resident acquired the infection and was treated in a separate jurisdiction outside of Grey Bruce
  • 84 cases reported in health care workers; reports health care workers living in Grey Bruce and working both in and outside Grey Bruce

 

Active Outbreaks:

 

Vaccine - Website - The Grey Bruce Health Unit COVID-19 Vaccination Program Plan

  • Vaccine shipment week of April 5, 2021, 5980 doses received
  • 36,028 total doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in Grey and Bruce

Vaccine Progress April 5 (publichealthgreybruce.on.ca)

 

Future Vaccination Planning:

Vaccine rollout: Detailed Vaccine Schedule for April 5 (publichealthgreybruce.on.ca)

  • For week of April 5, vaccinations will focus on: clients 60+ (Hockey Hubs); First Nation Communities; LTC/Retirement Home staff, residents and essential caregivers (2nd dose); congregate settings, family health team clinics. For Stage 2 Priority groups see: Vaccine Three-Phase Plan (publichealthgreybruce.on.ca)

 

Actions Taken In the Past 24 Hours:

  • Media Release Grey Bruce Priority Population Booking System Now Live and Vaccine for 60+
  • Public Health has been actively engaged to support schools with ongoing updates and consultation meetings with local Boards and officials from all schools in Grey and Bruce
  • GBHU COVID-19 Team continue with case and contact management, reporting, and responding to COVID-19 related calls. Contact tracing exceeds provincial targets with 100% of all cases contacted within 24 hours
  • GBHU Team continue to ensure essential public health activities not related to COVID-19

COVID19 Right Rail
Global Outbreak COVID-19

Check out what we've been playing!

