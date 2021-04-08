Update from the Grey Bruce Health Unit for Apr 8, 2021
Testing and case counts reported as of 23:59 hrs, April 7, 2021:
- 18 new case(s) reported in past 24 hours in Grey Bruce: 6 Blue Mountains, 4 Owen Sound, 3 Huron Kinloss, 1 West Grey, 1 South Bruce Peninsula, 1 Kincardine, 1 Hanover, 1 Arran Elderslie
- 898 confirmed cases
- Includes 71 cases of Variants of Concern (VOC), 18 active
- 1 cases referred to other health unit
- 3 cases referred from other health units; 2 Blue Mountains, 1 Huron Kinloss
- 72 active case(s)
- 352 active high-risk contacts
- 822 resolved cases
- 1 confirmed case(s) hospitalized in Grey and Bruce due to COVID-19
- 1 case hospitalized outside Grey Bruce
- 3 deaths
- 1 additional death related to a Grey Bruce resident acquired the infection and was treated in a separate jurisdiction outside of Grey Bruce
- 84 cases reported in health care workers; reports health care workers living in Grey Bruce and working both in and outside Grey Bruce
Active Outbreaks:
- 0 Facility(ies) in COVID-19 outbreak. Reported in Hospitals
- Outbreak at GBHS declared over
- 0 Facility(ies) in COVID-19 outbreak. Reported in Long-Term Care/Retirement Homes
- 0 Facility(ies) in COVID-19 outbreak. Reported in Schools
- 0 Facility(ies) in COVID-19 outbreak. Reported in Childcare Centres
Vaccine - Website - The Grey Bruce Health Unit COVID-19 Vaccination Program Plan
- Vaccine shipment week of April 5, 2021, 5980 doses received
- 36,028 total doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in Grey and Bruce
Vaccine Progress April 5 (publichealthgreybruce.on.ca)
Future Vaccination Planning:
Vaccine rollout: Detailed Vaccine Schedule for April 5 (publichealthgreybruce.on.ca)
- For week of April 5, vaccinations will focus on: clients 60+ (Hockey Hubs); First Nation Communities; LTC/Retirement Home staff, residents and essential caregivers (2nd dose); congregate settings, family health team clinics. For Stage 2 Priority groups see: Vaccine Three-Phase Plan (publichealthgreybruce.on.ca)
- Notes:
- Those turning 60 this year or older, born 1961 or earlier, can make appointments through the provincial on-line booking system for COVID-19 vaccinations at https://ontario.ca/bookvaccine. Those without access to the internet can call the toll-free number 1-888-999-6488.
- Clients without a Health Care Provider or a Health Care Provider outside Grey Bruce, should call the toll-free number 1-888-999-6488.
- For more information, please view the following: Implementation of Provincial Booking System Across Public Health Units | Ontario Newsroom
- For detailed Frequently asked questions – visit: Book Vaccine Appointment (publichealthgreybruce.on.ca)
- Appointments are not available by calling your healthcare provider. Appointments are not available by calling the Health Unit.
- No one will be left out.
Actions Taken In the Past 24 Hours:
- Media Release Grey Bruce Priority Population Booking System Now Live and Vaccine for 60+
- Public Health has been actively engaged to support schools with ongoing updates and consultation meetings with local Boards and officials from all schools in Grey and Bruce
- GBHU COVID-19 Team continue with case and contact management, reporting, and responding to COVID-19 related calls. Contact tracing exceeds provincial targets with 100% of all cases contacted within 24 hours
- GBHU Team continue to ensure essential public health activities not related to COVID-19
